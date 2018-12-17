Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe will not handover Grace Mugabe for South Africa trial

by ZimLive
3 hrs ago | Views
A warrant for the arrest of former first lady Grace Mugabe issued by a South African court at the request of the Afrikaner pressure group, AfriForum, is an attempt to embarrass former President Robert Mugabe, the Zimbabwe government says.

The warrant was signed by a court on December 13, according to national police spokesman, Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo.

It relates to an alleged assault of a model in a luxury Johannesburg hotel in 2017.

But Zimbabwe says it will not cooperate with South African attempts to have the former first lady extradited.

"We note a warrant of arrest on Grace Mugabe for a crime allegedly committed while she was on a diplomatic visit in South Africa. We make it clear that Zimbabwe will not smile on any attempt to embarrass, harass or degrade former President Mugabe or his immediate family members," Deputy Information Minister Energy Mutodi tweeted on December 19, in the only official response from the Zimbabwe government.

After the alleged assault with an electric cable came to light, the South African government granted Grace Mugabe diplomatic immunity and she left the country. President Mugabe was still the head of state at the time.

The immunity was overturned by a South African court in July this year after the alleged victim, model Gabriella Engels, challenged the decision.

Zimbabwe has an extradition agreement with South Africa allowing the two nations to exchange persons accused of crimes in either jurisdiction.

Zimbabwean constitutional lawyer Professor Lovemore Madhuku doubts Grace Mugabe can get a fair trial in South Africa.

"It ceases to be a normal trial. Because of that, the (Zimbabwean) government will likely look into issues such as hiring legal representation in South Africa. Certain legal guarantees should be made by the two governments before anything is done," Madhuku said.

"We all make mistakes but, Grace and husband (Robert Mugabe) must be allowed to get out of public life."

The 53-year-old has denied assaulting Engels, saying an "intoxicated and unhinged" Engels attacked her with a knife after the model had gone to see the Mugabes' sons at the hotel in Johannesburg's posh Sandton district.

Mugabe has retreated from the limelight in Zimbabwe since her husband was ousted in a military coup last in November 2017.

Source - ZimLive

