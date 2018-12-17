Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe implored to float exchange rate

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Business leaders have called on government to float the exchange rate or at least adjust it to improve efficiency.

Captains of industry have called upon the government to adjust the exchange rate between the US dollar and bond note to reflect the prevailing market conditions.

Mr Sifelani Jabangwe of the Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries said the current 1:1 rate is not only causing price distortions and rent seeking opportunities but is severely hurting exporters who are not getting fair value for the retained forex proceeds especially in the mining sector.

Business and industry has resorted to base their pricing models using the parallel market exchange rate to preserve value.

Mr Mike Kamungeremu of the Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce pleaded with government to relax the exchange rate to ensure business continuity.

The parallel market forex exchange rate has held its forte and has been stable for some time at the current rate.

With the status quo, industry anticipates the exchange rate issue would be dealt with in the upcoming monetary policy in the first quarter of next year as the budget failed to address it.

Source - zbc

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Hypocrisy and self-delusion

2 hrs ago | 271 Views

Who is this man?

2 hrs ago | 890 Views

Tsvangirai memorial, Mnangagwa roped in?

3 hrs ago | 1007 Views

'Mnangagwa not genuine in dealing with political corruption'

3 hrs ago | 321 Views

Zimbabwe's Delta Corporation to acquire SA's United National Breweries

3 hrs ago | 550 Views

Mthuli Ncube warns that scrapping bond a 'costly exercise'

3 hrs ago | 1450 Views

Unlicensed killer driver gets acquitted

3 hrs ago | 651 Views

Zimbabwe will not handover Grace Mugabe for South Africa trial

3 hrs ago | 286 Views

More Zimsec exam anomalies exposed

3 hrs ago | 276 Views

Man found with human head

3 hrs ago | 1019 Views

August 1 massacre leader to relinquish Presidential Guard command

3 hrs ago | 594 Views

Soldiers fined for bashing cops

3 hrs ago | 367 Views

Acquitted MDC activist mulls suing police

3 hrs ago | 96 Views

Zimbabwe in panic mode, solution needed

3 hrs ago | 326 Views

MDC senator moves motion to probe ZC

3 hrs ago | 153 Views

Strive Masiyiwa grows business empire

3 hrs ago | 501 Views

Mnangagwa's govt mulls fuel rations

3 hrs ago | 500 Views

Only genuine reform can rescue economy

3 hrs ago | 94 Views

Zanu-PF gobbles millions on chefs' fat-cat salaries

3 hrs ago | 165 Views

Mnangagwa pushed Chiwenga against the wall

3 hrs ago | 1894 Views

Doctors' strike reflects national crisis

3 hrs ago | 190 Views

Sense finally prevailed at Zifa

3 hrs ago | 130 Views

Zimbabwe's transition in prisoner's dilemma

3 hrs ago | 68 Views

Mnangagwa's minister sucked into $33m shady deal

4 hrs ago | 201 Views

Motlanthe inquiry findings - There is no justice

4 hrs ago | 88 Views

Bleak xmas amid economic turmoil

4 hrs ago | 78 Views

Zimbabwe consumers bear brunt of inflation

4 hrs ago | 59 Views

The cost of botched transition

4 hrs ago | 65 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC talks unfolding behind-the-scenes

4 hrs ago | 559 Views

Mthuli Ncube engages diplomats on reforms

4 hrs ago | 114 Views

Mnangangwa, Chamisa dialogue the only way out

4 hrs ago | 87 Views

Where are Zanu-PF's meaningful thinkers?

4 hrs ago | 50 Views

Man 'steals' from magistrate's office

4 hrs ago | 115 Views

Majongwe and other teachers meet Mnangagwa over grievances

4 hrs ago | 178 Views

Police chief asked to probe bribery 'charges' against prosecutor

4 hrs ago | 102 Views

'Withholding of results over fees unconstitutional'

4 hrs ago | 56 Views

Man scalds wife with porridge

4 hrs ago | 112 Views

Govt defends questionable CAAZ tender

4 hrs ago | 41 Views

Chiwenga brings Xmas cheer to the needy

4 hrs ago | 108 Views

Mandiwanzira application granted

4 hrs ago | 47 Views

Top lawyer jailed

4 hrs ago | 166 Views

Mutsvangwa clarifies position on POSA, AIPPA

4 hrs ago | 98 Views

The Outlook for 2019 is Dismal - unless?

5 hrs ago | 833 Views

'Unity Accord was more about Zanu-PF than Zimbabwe,' says Jonathan Moyo

5 hrs ago | 1504 Views

'Rapist' Gumbura hires Madhuku

5 hrs ago | 1043 Views

'Gucci Grace' leaves workers on her farm without pay

6 hrs ago | 1349 Views

Chamisa, Mudzuri put differences aside

6 hrs ago | 2868 Views

Finance Minister stirs controversy

6 hrs ago | 1596 Views

2 tonnes of goods disappear at Harare prison

6 hrs ago | 1751 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days