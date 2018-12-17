Latest News Editor's Choice


Tsvangirai memorial, Mnangagwa roped in?

THE family of the late MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai has announced plans to hold his memorial service February 14 next year, which would mark an exact full year since his death.

Family spokesperson Manase Tsvangirai said at the former Prime Minister's residence in Harare's Strathaven suburb that they have since begun preparations for his memorial.

"The family has decided to hold a pressor because there has been a lot of guess work and posting on social media regarding the late Tsvangirai's memorial service," said the younger brother to the once popular opposition politician.

Manase Tsvangirai said the family will announce concrete plans for the ceremony once everything was in place.

"Veteran opposition leader Ian Makone has been selected to be the chairperson of the organising committee of the function," he said, adding that they have also informed the government, MDC and other stakeholders about the event.

The founding MDC leader was buried at his Buhera rural home where the memorial service is going to be held.

Tsvangirai succumbed to a long battle with colon cancer at a South African hospital where he had been receiving treatment since he came out publicly about his ailment 2016.

He was later given a state assisted funeral in an unprecedented government overture towards a Zanu PF rival.

His shock death aged 65 plunged his party into disarray with the main opposition immediately splitting following fierce differences on who should be successor.

Most Popular In 7 Days