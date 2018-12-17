Industry ministry urges business to stop unfair business practices

News / National

by Staff Reporter

Director in the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, Mary Chingonzo has challenged business people to engage in competitive businesses and shun unfair trade practices as the country riles in economic challenges due to u8nscrupulous conducts by some operators.She made the remarks in Bulawayo yesterday at the Commemoration of the world competition day held under the theme- digital economy , innovation and competition."This commemoration should serve as an awareness campaign on the need to observe the principles of fair competition as well as adherence to the tariffs competition's law policy," said Chingonzo.World Competition Day celebrated on the 5th of December was endorsed and enforced by the United Nations conference in 1980 to implement the restrictive business practicesAt the Bulawayo event recently, stakeholder said policies are the biggest contributors to the monopolies in the country."Competition rules are designed to assure fair competition to benefit the consumer," Cecilia Mashava said"They also allow competition on merit, based on prices that one can offer, quality of products, services and innovation."The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information and communications technology or (ICT) , Sam Kundishora also urged the public to support innovation."There is need to support innovation so that it matures into a product that contributes to the economic activities of the country," said Kundishora.He also said there is a need to match the Information and communications technology or (ICT) rate with that of the country's high literacy rate considering that is not constrained by the geographical barriers.