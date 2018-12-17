Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Fresh Zimbabwe cholera outbreak claims 3

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A fresh cholera outbreak has claimed three lives from 10 cases recorded since Tuesday in the Chomubobo mining area in Mberengwa, Midlands province.

The affected patients are quarantined at Mnene Mission Hospital.

Midlands' provincial medical director Dr Simon Nyadundu confirmed the outbreak.

Dr Nyadundu said government has since set up two cholera treatment camps at Chomubobo and Mnene Mission Hospital.

He said the first case was recorded on Tuesday.

"I can confirm that there has been a cholera outbreak in Mberengwa. Two of the affected had passed on by Friday, while another one died this morning (Saturday).

"We have tested the affected people and it has been confirmed that it is cholera.

"The affected people are admitted at Mnene Mission Hospital, where we have set up a treatment camp. We are setting up another camp today (Saturday) in Chomubobo area," he said.

Government is still searching for the source of the waterborne disease.

Dr Nyadundu said: "Chomubobo is a mining area. As you are aware, there was a cholera outbreak in Mt Darwin in the mining area of Mukaradzi.

"These artisanal miners are very mobile and it could be possible that the cholera came from Mt Darwin.

"The area, just like any gold-panning area, has poor sanitation, unclean water sources. Some of the cases were recorded in surrounding communities."

Mberengwa North Member of Parliament Tafanana Zhou said local communities were frantically working to contain the disease from spreading to other districts.

"We are monitoring the situation in Chomubobo and we are making frantic efforts to combat the disease. We do not want it to spread to other communities or neighbouring districts. We want to urge people in Mberengwa to practice good hygiene and take precautionary measures," he said.

There are also fears of fresh cholera outbreaks in Chiredzi.

Source - zimpapers

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Gukurahundi victims remembered

17 mins ago | 45 Views

Derek Chisora knocked out by Dillian Whyte

18 mins ago | 46 Views

Eddie Cross roasts black European wannabes in Zimbabwe

21 mins ago | 138 Views

Mugabe law haunts Zimbabwe

26 mins ago | 98 Views

Chamisa takes war to Mnangagwa

28 mins ago | 170 Views

Mutodi charges govt $500 a day

30 mins ago | 175 Views

Zimbabwe start-up targets foreign market

31 mins ago | 49 Views

Shares in Liquid are like $135m cash, says Mboweni

44 mins ago | 99 Views

The message of Christmas

48 mins ago | 40 Views

Prosecute killer soldiers

49 mins ago | 151 Views

House of Stone reflects on 'true' Gukurahundi events

50 mins ago | 85 Views

Axcil Jefferies charms Hollywood star Will Smith

51 mins ago | 51 Views

Sharks honour 'Beast' Mtawarira

1 hr ago | 218 Views

Zanu-PF admits currency chaos

1 hr ago | 882 Views

Plot to ban Chamisa dead

1 hr ago | 695 Views

NAC engages parliamentarians in HIV response

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

2018: The year in which anger took centre stage

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

Mukanya returns to Gweru

2 hrs ago | 122 Views

Tithe prophet goes global

2 hrs ago | 241 Views

A gloomy Christmas beckons

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

Watch this space

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

Zifa executive holds maiden indaba

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

Red Cross reaches out to hungry Binga villagers

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

What if witchcraft is our technology?

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

2018: When hope turned into despair

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

Delta shuts soft drink plants

2 hrs ago | 333 Views

'Mthuli Ncube's budget is a waste of time'

2 hrs ago | 146 Views

It's back to school for teachers

2 hrs ago | 227 Views

Man kidnapped, assaulted and left for dead in bush

2 hrs ago | 187 Views

Mnangagwa acts on ghost workers

2 hrs ago | 262 Views

Namibia mulls end to 25-year rand peg

2 hrs ago | 258 Views

From Mzilikazi High to Forbes Africa Magazine

2 hrs ago | 242 Views

Zimbabwe relaxa travelling requirements for minors

2 hrs ago | 139 Views

Early ticket sales for Warrriors last Afcon qualifier

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

Sugar daddies fingered in students HIV stats

2 hrs ago | 119 Views

Farmers bemoan high bank interest rates

2 hrs ago | 21 Views

Man shot in robbery crossfire

2 hrs ago | 161 Views

Gabriel ditches Bosso

2 hrs ago | 95 Views

Empower Bank to introduce agency banking

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Government avails 4 million textbooks

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Indian firm to set up $40 million textile plant in Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

Zimbabwe government introduces free education

2 hrs ago | 887 Views

Slain lawyer's father makes demands

2 hrs ago | 147 Views

It's Xmas, stop and reflect!

2 hrs ago | 27 Views

Vandalism costs TelOne

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

Zimbabwe looking at introducing local crude oil refinery

2 hrs ago | 141 Views

'Fuel supply gaps still exist in Zimbabwe'

3 hrs ago | 134 Views

6 die in head-on collision claims

3 hrs ago | 241 Views

Mnangagwa extends Commission of Inquiry's hearing tenure

3 hrs ago | 132 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days