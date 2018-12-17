Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Indian firm to set up $40 million textile plant in Bulawayo

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
ONE of India's biggest and international acclaimed textile firms Shreejikrupa Spinners is considering investing over $40 million towards setting up a plant in Bulawayo soon.

Industry and Commerce Deputy Minister Raj Modi told Sunday News Business that the Indian had shown interest in setting up a polyester manufacturing plant in Bulawayo. This comes after his successful business tour of the Asian country two weeks ago.

"I can confirm that Shreejikrupa Spinners has indicated intention to come and set up a polyester plant here in Bulawayo whereby the company will come with the latest technology of recycling plastic into polyester," he said.

A number of textile players in most developed countries have resorted to recycling plastic bottles into soft polyester thread to make eco-friendly clothing.

Plastic bottles are made of polyethylene (PET), a form of polyester that is mostly associated with a fabric used in clothing and interiors. However, both are actually polymers, a derivative of fossil fuels. The fabric made out of the PET fibre is basically polypropylene and it is ten times stronger than a normal polyester fabric.

"The company officials expressed interest to come for feasibility studies as early as next month thus they are only waiting for us to give us the nod to visit the country. If they are satisfied with the prospects of recouping their investment they are likely to pour in as much as over $40 million into the project," said Dep Minister Modi.

He said the project was expected to play a massive impact in the revival of Bulawayo's industry and contribute immensely to the country's economic turnaround efforts.

"The project will obviously benefit Bulawayo immensely in terms of employment creation, not only from it but downstream industries as well. It will obviously fill the massive void of unemployment, which has been accelerated by the effects of de-industrialisation. On the other hand the investor we are talking about has big capacity to fulfil the local demand for polyester because at the moment we are relying on imports," said Dep Minister Modi.

Prospects of Shreejikrupa Spinners setting up a plant in Bulawayo are high in light of the fact that the Government has designated the city as the beef and leather value chain and textiles and clothing Special Economic Zone (SEZ).

By their nature SEZs are attractive to foreign investors as they cover a broad range of economic activities, such as free trade zones, export-processing zones, industrial parks, economic and technology development zones, high-tech zones, science and innovation parks, free ports, enterprise zones, and others.

The country's textile industry has over the past two decades been at its lowest ebb.

Zimbabwe Clothing Manufacturers Association chairperson Mr Jeremy Youmans said the country's textile sector was still reeling under a myriad of challenges with the revival of most of the companies uncertain.

"The textile sector continues to struggle with no end in sight of the revival of David Whitehead and Kadoma Textiles constrained in its range of goods and quantity it can supply. The clothing sector can take all of this output many times over, but has to import the 90 percent of fabrics required which are not made in Zimbabwe.

There is hope that Merlin in Bulawayo will succeed in getting up and running and they are intending to make poly cotton fabrics, which will fill a big gap in the market. As a (clothing) sector, we continue to support the textile mills as best as we can," said Mr Youmans.

Shreejikrupa Spinners is a fast growing company headquartered in Rajpipla with a textile division, producing a range of products, and a global trading. Established in 2011 as a textile spinning plant with 28 000 spindles in Amletha Village, Rajpipla, Shreejikrupa has grown from strength to strength from its humble beginnings, with steady growth in its textile division and a constant outlook of diversifying its operation.

The company offers a wide assortment of products that includes surgical cotton, sewing thread, slub yarn, citra yarn, knitting yarn, mélange yarn, weaving yarn and multifilament twisted yarn.

Source - zimpapers

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Gukurahundi victims remembered

18 mins ago | 47 Views

Derek Chisora knocked out by Dillian Whyte

19 mins ago | 48 Views

Eddie Cross roasts black European wannabes in Zimbabwe

22 mins ago | 139 Views

Mugabe law haunts Zimbabwe

26 mins ago | 100 Views

Chamisa takes war to Mnangagwa

28 mins ago | 175 Views

Mutodi charges govt $500 a day

30 mins ago | 176 Views

Zimbabwe start-up targets foreign market

32 mins ago | 50 Views

Shares in Liquid are like $135m cash, says Mboweni

45 mins ago | 99 Views

The message of Christmas

49 mins ago | 40 Views

Prosecute killer soldiers

50 mins ago | 152 Views

House of Stone reflects on 'true' Gukurahundi events

51 mins ago | 85 Views

Axcil Jefferies charms Hollywood star Will Smith

52 mins ago | 51 Views

Sharks honour 'Beast' Mtawarira

1 hr ago | 219 Views

Zanu-PF admits currency chaos

1 hr ago | 887 Views

Plot to ban Chamisa dead

1 hr ago | 699 Views

NAC engages parliamentarians in HIV response

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

2018: The year in which anger took centre stage

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

Mukanya returns to Gweru

2 hrs ago | 123 Views

Tithe prophet goes global

2 hrs ago | 241 Views

A gloomy Christmas beckons

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

Watch this space

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

Zifa executive holds maiden indaba

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Red Cross reaches out to hungry Binga villagers

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

What if witchcraft is our technology?

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

2018: When hope turned into despair

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

Delta shuts soft drink plants

2 hrs ago | 335 Views

'Mthuli Ncube's budget is a waste of time'

2 hrs ago | 146 Views

It's back to school for teachers

2 hrs ago | 227 Views

Man kidnapped, assaulted and left for dead in bush

2 hrs ago | 187 Views

Mnangagwa acts on ghost workers

2 hrs ago | 262 Views

Namibia mulls end to 25-year rand peg

2 hrs ago | 259 Views

From Mzilikazi High to Forbes Africa Magazine

2 hrs ago | 242 Views

Zimbabwe relaxa travelling requirements for minors

2 hrs ago | 139 Views

Early ticket sales for Warrriors last Afcon qualifier

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

Sugar daddies fingered in students HIV stats

2 hrs ago | 119 Views

Farmers bemoan high bank interest rates

2 hrs ago | 21 Views

Man shot in robbery crossfire

2 hrs ago | 161 Views

Gabriel ditches Bosso

2 hrs ago | 97 Views

Empower Bank to introduce agency banking

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Government avails 4 million textbooks

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Zimbabwe government introduces free education

2 hrs ago | 888 Views

Slain lawyer's father makes demands

2 hrs ago | 147 Views

It's Xmas, stop and reflect!

2 hrs ago | 27 Views

Fresh Zimbabwe cholera outbreak claims 3

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

Vandalism costs TelOne

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

Zimbabwe looking at introducing local crude oil refinery

3 hrs ago | 141 Views

'Fuel supply gaps still exist in Zimbabwe'

3 hrs ago | 134 Views

6 die in head-on collision claims

3 hrs ago | 241 Views

Mnangagwa extends Commission of Inquiry's hearing tenure

3 hrs ago | 132 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days