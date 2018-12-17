Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

From Mzilikazi High to Forbes Africa Magazine

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
STRONG enough to make holes in the rock are tiny drops of water that persist to fall. Persistence is the attitude that breaks down mountains, one rock at a time.

These words echo the South Africa-based Zimbabwean award winning reporter Ancillar Mangena.

Sunday Life managed to catch up with her where she unpacked her long winding and inspirational journey as a journalist.

She said she discovered that she wanted to be a journalist when she was in Grade 6.

"I vividly remember the day I discovered I was born to be a story teller. I was in Grade Six and it was September 11, when the terrorists flew the plane into the twin towers and it was my birthday. I remember having this hunger to know what happened and I imitated journalists using a Coca-cola bottle as a microphone reporting live from New York, since that day I knew I wanted to be a journalist," she said.

Mangena's first job was being a community writer where she established herself, thus leading to her being head hunted by Forbes Magazine editor.

"My first job as a journalist was for a community newspaper, many people do not value community newspapers as they are delivered for free to your doorstep, even though I wrote stories that were not valued by the bigger community I wrote my heart out each time and my dedication paid off as Chris Bishop, the founding editor stumbled upon the community paper and he loved my stories and I landed a job at Forbes Magazine," said Mangena.

Asked about her experience at Forbes Africa magazine she said:

"It is phenomenal, the team is amazing, I have learnt a lot and within these three years I have interviewed world leaders, economists and entrepreneurs. What I enjoy the most is working on editing Forbes Africa under 30 lists," said Mangena.

She availed her secret that has made her become the person she is today.

"I try my best to follow a simple policy 'Do your best wherever God or the universe takes you', don't compare yourself to others because you are where you are for a reason," she said.

The unapologetic and passion driven reporter is also into entrepreneurship.

"Despite being a journalist I am an entrepreneur myself, I run a media company which is currently focused on publicity and the aim is to build a one-stop shop for all media things media in Africa in media training, public relations, new platforms etc," she said.

Last year she won a ZIMEO award in technology reporting and Sanlam Excellency in financial reporting, Africa growth story award, CNN Multichoice Journalist of the Year and the finalist Foreign Press Association Young Journalist of the Year. She also disclosed that she is a United Nations (UN) Refugee Agency ambassador.

"The work I do as a UN refugee agency representative is the most important role I will ever play in my life, so as an ambassador it is my duty to tell people about the realities of being a refugee," she said.

The Mzilikazi High School product said she dreams about opening a branch of Media Company in Zimbabwe.

Source - zimpapers

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Gukurahundi victims remembered

17 mins ago | 45 Views

Derek Chisora knocked out by Dillian Whyte

18 mins ago | 46 Views

Eddie Cross roasts black European wannabes in Zimbabwe

21 mins ago | 135 Views

Mugabe law haunts Zimbabwe

25 mins ago | 97 Views

Chamisa takes war to Mnangagwa

27 mins ago | 170 Views

Mutodi charges govt $500 a day

29 mins ago | 173 Views

Zimbabwe start-up targets foreign market

31 mins ago | 48 Views

Shares in Liquid are like $135m cash, says Mboweni

44 mins ago | 99 Views

The message of Christmas

48 mins ago | 39 Views

Prosecute killer soldiers

49 mins ago | 151 Views

House of Stone reflects on 'true' Gukurahundi events

50 mins ago | 85 Views

Axcil Jefferies charms Hollywood star Will Smith

51 mins ago | 51 Views

Sharks honour 'Beast' Mtawarira

1 hr ago | 218 Views

Zanu-PF admits currency chaos

1 hr ago | 881 Views

Plot to ban Chamisa dead

1 hr ago | 693 Views

NAC engages parliamentarians in HIV response

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

2018: The year in which anger took centre stage

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

Mukanya returns to Gweru

2 hrs ago | 122 Views

Tithe prophet goes global

2 hrs ago | 241 Views

A gloomy Christmas beckons

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

Watch this space

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

Zifa executive holds maiden indaba

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

Red Cross reaches out to hungry Binga villagers

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

What if witchcraft is our technology?

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

2018: When hope turned into despair

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

Delta shuts soft drink plants

2 hrs ago | 333 Views

'Mthuli Ncube's budget is a waste of time'

2 hrs ago | 146 Views

It's back to school for teachers

2 hrs ago | 227 Views

Man kidnapped, assaulted and left for dead in bush

2 hrs ago | 187 Views

Mnangagwa acts on ghost workers

2 hrs ago | 261 Views

Namibia mulls end to 25-year rand peg

2 hrs ago | 258 Views

Zimbabwe relaxa travelling requirements for minors

2 hrs ago | 139 Views

Early ticket sales for Warrriors last Afcon qualifier

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

Sugar daddies fingered in students HIV stats

2 hrs ago | 119 Views

Farmers bemoan high bank interest rates

2 hrs ago | 21 Views

Man shot in robbery crossfire

2 hrs ago | 161 Views

Gabriel ditches Bosso

2 hrs ago | 95 Views

Empower Bank to introduce agency banking

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Government avails 4 million textbooks

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Indian firm to set up $40 million textile plant in Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

Zimbabwe government introduces free education

2 hrs ago | 886 Views

Slain lawyer's father makes demands

2 hrs ago | 147 Views

It's Xmas, stop and reflect!

2 hrs ago | 27 Views

Fresh Zimbabwe cholera outbreak claims 3

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

Vandalism costs TelOne

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

Zimbabwe looking at introducing local crude oil refinery

2 hrs ago | 141 Views

'Fuel supply gaps still exist in Zimbabwe'

3 hrs ago | 134 Views

6 die in head-on collision claims

3 hrs ago | 241 Views

Mnangagwa extends Commission of Inquiry's hearing tenure

3 hrs ago | 132 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days