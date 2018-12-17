Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Namibia mulls end to 25-year rand peg

by Staf reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Namibia is growing tired of the economic pain caused by the volatile rand and is considering ending a 25-year-old peg to the SA currency.

The government in Windhoek is weighing options to amend the currency arrangement or forge a new path for the Namibian dollar, Finance Minister Calle Schlettwein said in an interview in New York.

A change isn't imminent as the nation seeks to emerge from its first recession in 14 years, but as the economy recovers integration with South Africa, including customs agreements, has to be reassessed.

"The whole basket has to be re-evaluated," he said.

Namibia, with a population of just 2,6 million people, introduced its own currency in 1993, pegged at parity to the rand, three years after gaining independence from South Africa. Regional neighbours Lesotho and Eswatini, formerly known as Swaziland, have a similar arrangement. The three nations, together with Botswana, also operate a customs-sharing pool with South Africa.

The rand is the fifth-worst performing emerging-market currency against the dollar this year, weakening more than 14% as it is buffeted by trade tensions between the US and China, South Africa's biggest trading partner. The currency posted a low of R15,6958/$ and a high of R11,5078/$ in 2018.

More volatility appears in store for 2019, with a South African election in May adding to local risks. The cost of hedging in the options market against price swings in the currency over the next year has climbed almost 500 basis points since April, well above the five-year average.

The rand was at R14,4342/$ on Friday afternoon, with Bloomberg-compiled forecasts for its end-2019 level ranging from R12,60/$ to R16,50/$.

Source - online

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Gukurahundi victims remembered

17 mins ago | 44 Views

Derek Chisora knocked out by Dillian Whyte

18 mins ago | 46 Views

Eddie Cross roasts black European wannabes in Zimbabwe

21 mins ago | 135 Views

Mugabe law haunts Zimbabwe

25 mins ago | 97 Views

Chamisa takes war to Mnangagwa

27 mins ago | 170 Views

Mutodi charges govt $500 a day

29 mins ago | 172 Views

Zimbabwe start-up targets foreign market

31 mins ago | 48 Views

Shares in Liquid are like $135m cash, says Mboweni

44 mins ago | 99 Views

The message of Christmas

48 mins ago | 39 Views

Prosecute killer soldiers

49 mins ago | 151 Views

House of Stone reflects on 'true' Gukurahundi events

50 mins ago | 85 Views

Axcil Jefferies charms Hollywood star Will Smith

51 mins ago | 51 Views

Sharks honour 'Beast' Mtawarira

1 hr ago | 218 Views

Zanu-PF admits currency chaos

1 hr ago | 879 Views

Plot to ban Chamisa dead

1 hr ago | 693 Views

NAC engages parliamentarians in HIV response

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

2018: The year in which anger took centre stage

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

Mukanya returns to Gweru

2 hrs ago | 122 Views

Tithe prophet goes global

2 hrs ago | 241 Views

A gloomy Christmas beckons

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

Watch this space

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

Zifa executive holds maiden indaba

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

Red Cross reaches out to hungry Binga villagers

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

What if witchcraft is our technology?

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

2018: When hope turned into despair

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

Delta shuts soft drink plants

2 hrs ago | 333 Views

'Mthuli Ncube's budget is a waste of time'

2 hrs ago | 146 Views

It's back to school for teachers

2 hrs ago | 227 Views

Man kidnapped, assaulted and left for dead in bush

2 hrs ago | 187 Views

Mnangagwa acts on ghost workers

2 hrs ago | 261 Views

From Mzilikazi High to Forbes Africa Magazine

2 hrs ago | 242 Views

Zimbabwe relaxa travelling requirements for minors

2 hrs ago | 139 Views

Early ticket sales for Warrriors last Afcon qualifier

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

Sugar daddies fingered in students HIV stats

2 hrs ago | 119 Views

Farmers bemoan high bank interest rates

2 hrs ago | 21 Views

Man shot in robbery crossfire

2 hrs ago | 161 Views

Gabriel ditches Bosso

2 hrs ago | 95 Views

Empower Bank to introduce agency banking

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Government avails 4 million textbooks

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Indian firm to set up $40 million textile plant in Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

Zimbabwe government introduces free education

2 hrs ago | 883 Views

Slain lawyer's father makes demands

2 hrs ago | 147 Views

It's Xmas, stop and reflect!

2 hrs ago | 27 Views

Fresh Zimbabwe cholera outbreak claims 3

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

Vandalism costs TelOne

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

Zimbabwe looking at introducing local crude oil refinery

2 hrs ago | 141 Views

'Fuel supply gaps still exist in Zimbabwe'

3 hrs ago | 134 Views

6 die in head-on collision claims

3 hrs ago | 241 Views

Mnangagwa extends Commission of Inquiry's hearing tenure

3 hrs ago | 132 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days