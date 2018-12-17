Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Man kidnapped, assaulted and left for dead in bush

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A KWEKWE man was dragged to court for allegedly kidnapping another man within the Central Business District (CBD)before driving to the bush where he assaulted him all over the body with a machete and an axe, leaving him with serious injuries.

Knowledge Million (27) of 406 Mbizo Section 2, was arraigned before Kwekwe magistrate Miss Vimbai Mtukwa facing kidnapping and assault charges.

Million, in the company of two accomplices who are still at large, allegedly abducted Thandolwenkosi Gumbo in the CBD and drove to the bush where they assaulted him and dumped him there over a suspected grudge.

Million, who was represented by Artwell Chinamatira of Mavhiringidze and Mashanyare Legal Practitioners, was remanded in custody to 3 January.

He was advised to apply for bail at the High Court.

Representing the State, Miss Ethel Bhumure told the court that, on 17 December at about 12.30pm at Spar Kwekwe, Gumbo was going about his business when an unregistered car suddenly parked by his side.

Million, together with his accomplices, forcibly grabbed Gumbo and bungled him into the boot of the vehicle before speeding off.

They drove along the Harare-Kwekwe highway and turned into a bushy area about 12 kilometres out of Kwekwe CBD.

Million produced a wooden log which he used to assault Gumbo all over the body.

The other two accomplices also produced a machete and an axe which they also used to assault Gumbo on his legs, hands, buttocks and ankles.

After the assault, they dumped him in the bush and drove off.

Gumbo was assisted by passers-by who took him to hospital and assisted him to make a police report.

Gumbo is currently admitted to Kwekwe District Hospital where he is battling for life.

Source - zimpapers

