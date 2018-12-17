Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Plot to ban Chamisa dead

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
A bid by Zanu-PF hardliners to push for a constitutional amendment that would have raised the age limit for presidential candidates to 52 years fell flat at the Zanu-PF conference after the ruling party failed to adopt the controversial resolution.

War veterans linked to Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga were the first to raise the age limit issue in the run-up to the conference that ended in Esigodini, Matabeleland South, yesterday.

On the eve of the conference, the Zanu-PF women's league announced that they would back the resolution that was largely seen as an attempt to stop MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa from contesting the 2023 presidential elections.

Chamisa, who only assumed the leadership of the opposition party following the death of former Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai in February this year, narrowly lost to Mnangagwa in the July 30 polls.

The 40-year-old lawyer is disputing the Zanu-PF leader's victory and claims the election was rigged.

Monica Mutsvangwa, the Zanu-PF women's league leader, raised the age limit issue yesterday when she presented resolutions of the thematic committee on women's affairs.

However, the ruling party's final resolutions presented by Zanu-PF chairperson of the documentation and legal committee, Jacob Mudenda, were silent on the proposal to amend the constitution.

Mnangagwa also did not refer to the proposal in his closing remarks yesterday where he spoke about modernising Zanu-PF and nurturing democracy in Zimbabwe.

Some of the resolutions of the two-day conference were that Zanu-PF must start campaigning for the 2023 elections.

Zanu-PF also resolved to complete its on-going restructuring exercise by the first quarter of next year.

"Conference resolves that the party should complete its restructuring exercise from the cell right through to the provinces in 2019. Those structures should then vigorously start campaigning for the party immediately in preparation for the 2023 harmonised elections," Mudenda said.

Zanu-PF also resolved that the controversial national youth service programme initiated by its late political commissar, Border Gezi, should be revived by the end of March next year.

The ruling party also wants the national constitution amended to extend the terms of the parliamentary women's quota beyond 2023.

The quota was introduced in 2013 as part of efforts to increase the number of women in Parliament. This saw the number of females in the legislature surging from 18% to 30% over the past six years, although it still falls far short of the 50-50 gender representation the women are clamouring for.

Mudenda told the delegates that Zanu-PF would from now have its conference before the announcement of the national budget, which usually happens in November.

The conference further resolved to pile pressure on government to expedite the implementation of economic programmes, including the construction of dams and setting up irrigation projects in every administrative district in the country to boost national food security.

The party said the government must find a way of ending the multi-currency system, which it said was the main reason for the current economic downturn characterised by rising prices of consumer goods.

"Delegates urged government to expedite the solutions to the current three-tier pricing system which has pushed prices too high," Mudenda said.
Zanu-PF also wants an upward review of village heads' monthly allowances.

Meanwhile, Mnangagwa repeated his claims that some Zimbabweans were abusing the democratic space created by the ouster of former president Robert Mugabe in November last year.

"We will guard against those who want to abuse this democracy," he said.

"This space of democracy must be enjoyed knowing that respect of other people must continuously be entrenched."
He said his party was on the move and would not be easily shaken.

"Those who have ears must listen and with eyes must see that Zanu-PF is boldly on the move. We have an appointment with our destiny and we will not miss it. Zanu-PF will not be distracted or destroyed. It will prosper."

Last month, MDC Alliance rolled out the biggest post-election protest in Harare to register its opposition to the direction Zanu-PF was taking in addressing the economic crisis.

Source - the standard

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Gukurahundi victims remembered

9 mins ago | 12 Views

Derek Chisora knocked out by Dillian Whyte

9 mins ago | 16 Views

Eddie Cross roasts black European wannabes in Zimbabwe

12 mins ago | 72 Views

Mugabe law haunts Zimbabwe

17 mins ago | 59 Views

Chamisa takes war to Mnangagwa

19 mins ago | 123 Views

Mutodi charges govt $500 a day

21 mins ago | 120 Views

Zimbabwe start-up targets foreign market

23 mins ago | 38 Views

Shares in Liquid are like $135m cash, says Mboweni

36 mins ago | 94 Views

The message of Christmas

39 mins ago | 37 Views

Prosecute killer soldiers

40 mins ago | 135 Views

House of Stone reflects on 'true' Gukurahundi events

41 mins ago | 80 Views

Axcil Jefferies charms Hollywood star Will Smith

42 mins ago | 50 Views

Sharks honour 'Beast' Mtawarira

1 hr ago | 211 Views

Zanu-PF admits currency chaos

1 hr ago | 829 Views

NAC engages parliamentarians in HIV response

1 hr ago | 58 Views

2018: The year in which anger took centre stage

1 hr ago | 74 Views

Mukanya returns to Gweru

1 hr ago | 118 Views

Tithe prophet goes global

1 hr ago | 233 Views

A gloomy Christmas beckons

1 hr ago | 54 Views

Watch this space

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

Zifa executive holds maiden indaba

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

Red Cross reaches out to hungry Binga villagers

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

What if witchcraft is our technology?

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

2018: When hope turned into despair

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

Delta shuts soft drink plants

2 hrs ago | 321 Views

'Mthuli Ncube's budget is a waste of time'

2 hrs ago | 143 Views

It's back to school for teachers

2 hrs ago | 227 Views

Man kidnapped, assaulted and left for dead in bush

2 hrs ago | 183 Views

Mnangagwa acts on ghost workers

2 hrs ago | 256 Views

Namibia mulls end to 25-year rand peg

2 hrs ago | 251 Views

From Mzilikazi High to Forbes Africa Magazine

2 hrs ago | 239 Views

Zimbabwe relaxa travelling requirements for minors

2 hrs ago | 137 Views

Early ticket sales for Warrriors last Afcon qualifier

2 hrs ago | 83 Views

Sugar daddies fingered in students HIV stats

2 hrs ago | 117 Views

Farmers bemoan high bank interest rates

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Man shot in robbery crossfire

2 hrs ago | 158 Views

Gabriel ditches Bosso

2 hrs ago | 86 Views

Empower Bank to introduce agency banking

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Government avails 4 million textbooks

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

Indian firm to set up $40 million textile plant in Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

Zimbabwe government introduces free education

2 hrs ago | 842 Views

Slain lawyer's father makes demands

2 hrs ago | 144 Views

It's Xmas, stop and reflect!

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

Fresh Zimbabwe cholera outbreak claims 3

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

Vandalism costs TelOne

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

Zimbabwe looking at introducing local crude oil refinery

2 hrs ago | 138 Views

'Fuel supply gaps still exist in Zimbabwe'

2 hrs ago | 131 Views

6 die in head-on collision claims

2 hrs ago | 232 Views

Mnangagwa extends Commission of Inquiry's hearing tenure

2 hrs ago | 132 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days