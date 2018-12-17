Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Shares in Liquid are like $135m cash, says Mboweni

by Staff reporter
32 mins ago | Views
Econet Wireless Zimbabwe (EZW) CEO Douglas Mboweni has described the company's equity stake in Liquid Telecom Holdings, which is just under 10% as "a US$135 million forex reserve".

Speaking about the flip up, which saw the company take up a stake in Liquid Telecom Holdings Mboweni said, "How many companies in Zimbabwe can say they have an asset on their balance sheet valued at $135 million in United States dollars?"

He added: "The recent acquisition of a stake (which is just over 10%) in Liquid Telecom by the Commonwealth Development Corporation (CDC), one of the most respected sovereign wealth funds, not only validated the original valuation, but it shows that this is a very real asset denominated in US dollars."

The EWZ CEO said that while the company would not sell the stake, it gave Econet additional options.

"Everyone knows that it is very difficult to get your hands on foreign exchange in this country right now. But with this asset we have options to raise forex when we need it," he said.

"Right now we need money to upgrade to 5G, and this asset could help us get there. This is a huge lifeline to this business."

Speaking about the recent demerger and separate listing of Cassava from Econet, Mboweni said spinning off Cassava did not mean that Econet Wireless would lose its innovative edge.

"We have a huge pipeline of innovations that we will roll out that will transform the industry completely. We don't talk about them until we are ready to bring them to the market," he said.

Cassava was spun off and successfully listed on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange on December 18, and is now worth almost $4 billion.

Its debut on the ZSE makes it the most successful initial listing in Zimbabwean history.

Source - the standard

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Gukurahundi victims remembered

5 mins ago | 6 Views

Derek Chisora knocked out by Dillian Whyte

6 mins ago | 7 Views

Eddie Cross roasts black European wannabes in Zimbabwe

9 mins ago | 36 Views

Mugabe law haunts Zimbabwe

13 mins ago | 44 Views

Chamisa takes war to Mnangagwa

16 mins ago | 99 Views

Mutodi charges govt $500 a day

17 mins ago | 97 Views

Zimbabwe start-up targets foreign market

19 mins ago | 32 Views

The message of Christmas

36 mins ago | 37 Views

Prosecute killer soldiers

37 mins ago | 134 Views

House of Stone reflects on 'true' Gukurahundi events

38 mins ago | 79 Views

Axcil Jefferies charms Hollywood star Will Smith

39 mins ago | 49 Views

Sharks honour 'Beast' Mtawarira

1 hr ago | 204 Views

Zanu-PF admits currency chaos

1 hr ago | 799 Views

Plot to ban Chamisa dead

1 hr ago | 599 Views

NAC engages parliamentarians in HIV response

1 hr ago | 58 Views

2018: The year in which anger took centre stage

1 hr ago | 73 Views

Mukanya returns to Gweru

1 hr ago | 117 Views

Tithe prophet goes global

1 hr ago | 230 Views

A gloomy Christmas beckons

1 hr ago | 54 Views

Watch this space

1 hr ago | 52 Views

Zifa executive holds maiden indaba

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

Red Cross reaches out to hungry Binga villagers

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

What if witchcraft is our technology?

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

2018: When hope turned into despair

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

Delta shuts soft drink plants

2 hrs ago | 319 Views

'Mthuli Ncube's budget is a waste of time'

2 hrs ago | 143 Views

It's back to school for teachers

2 hrs ago | 226 Views

Man kidnapped, assaulted and left for dead in bush

2 hrs ago | 181 Views

Mnangagwa acts on ghost workers

2 hrs ago | 256 Views

Namibia mulls end to 25-year rand peg

2 hrs ago | 250 Views

From Mzilikazi High to Forbes Africa Magazine

2 hrs ago | 239 Views

Zimbabwe relaxa travelling requirements for minors

2 hrs ago | 136 Views

Early ticket sales for Warrriors last Afcon qualifier

2 hrs ago | 83 Views

Sugar daddies fingered in students HIV stats

2 hrs ago | 117 Views

Farmers bemoan high bank interest rates

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Man shot in robbery crossfire

2 hrs ago | 157 Views

Gabriel ditches Bosso

2 hrs ago | 84 Views

Empower Bank to introduce agency banking

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

Government avails 4 million textbooks

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

Indian firm to set up $40 million textile plant in Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

Zimbabwe government introduces free education

2 hrs ago | 819 Views

Slain lawyer's father makes demands

2 hrs ago | 142 Views

It's Xmas, stop and reflect!

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

Fresh Zimbabwe cholera outbreak claims 3

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Vandalism costs TelOne

2 hrs ago | 24 Views

Zimbabwe looking at introducing local crude oil refinery

2 hrs ago | 136 Views

'Fuel supply gaps still exist in Zimbabwe'

2 hrs ago | 128 Views

6 die in head-on collision claims

2 hrs ago | 231 Views

Mnangagwa extends Commission of Inquiry's hearing tenure

2 hrs ago | 132 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days