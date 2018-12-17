Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe start-up targets foreign market

by Staff reporter
22 mins ago | Views
A Zimbabwean start-up, Flexi Africa, has set up an online trade platform which links local vendors to international markets.

Flexi Africa chief executive Gerald Nyamadzawo told Standardbusiness that there was growing demand for Zimbabwean products, but accessibility to the local market was a challenge leading to the establishment of the virtual platform.

"We looked at the African market and the potential it has on the e-commerce sphere and we thought Zimbabwe would be a great place to establish the product first, although the plan is to spread our wings in Southern Africa first, then the rest of the continent," he said.

"We want to globalise the export of Zimbabwean goods and we want local businesses to increase revenue through marketing for a wider audience on the platform."

Nyamadzawo said they had lined up a series of seminars to sensitise stakeholders, especially small to medium enterprises, on how they could harness value from the new product, which will go live in January.

The company's chief financial officer, Nass Aoun, said the platform would help improve export earnings and ease the country's foreign currency woes.

"Flexi Africa is encouraging Zimbabwean vendors to jump on and sell their products, that becomes exports and we want an export driven economy in Zimbabwe to improve the economy and trade deficit as we well as the foreign currency shortages," he said.

Flexi Africa has since partnered the local unit of global logistics giant, DHL, to facilitate freight for local goods to the foreign market.

"We see a massive interest for local products but what has been missing is a link or mechanism to get those products from here to the rest of the world so we are coming in to bridge that gap," DHL representative Challenge Nyakuritsika said, adding that their involvement added to the safety of the products.

"One of the inhibitions on e-commerce currently is the security factor and what DHL is giving to this mix is the trust element where customers can track their products from the suppliers till it gets to the intended destination."

World over E-commerce is fast overtaking traditional shopping models with companies such as Amazon and Alibaba generating millions in annual revenue.
Large traditional retailers are also adopting virtual stores to reach to international customers.

According to a Statista report, e-commerce was responsible for around $2,3 trillion in sales across the globe last year alone while it is expected to hit $4,5 trillion in 2021.

Source - the standard

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Gukurahundi victims remembered

8 mins ago | 9 Views

Derek Chisora knocked out by Dillian Whyte

8 mins ago | 14 Views

Eddie Cross roasts black European wannabes in Zimbabwe

11 mins ago | 62 Views

Mugabe law haunts Zimbabwe

16 mins ago | 55 Views

Chamisa takes war to Mnangagwa

18 mins ago | 116 Views

Mutodi charges govt $500 a day

20 mins ago | 114 Views

Shares in Liquid are like $135m cash, says Mboweni

35 mins ago | 94 Views

The message of Christmas

38 mins ago | 37 Views

Prosecute killer soldiers

39 mins ago | 135 Views

House of Stone reflects on 'true' Gukurahundi events

40 mins ago | 80 Views

Axcil Jefferies charms Hollywood star Will Smith

41 mins ago | 50 Views

Sharks honour 'Beast' Mtawarira

1 hr ago | 211 Views

Zanu-PF admits currency chaos

1 hr ago | 823 Views

Plot to ban Chamisa dead

1 hr ago | 616 Views

NAC engages parliamentarians in HIV response

1 hr ago | 58 Views

2018: The year in which anger took centre stage

1 hr ago | 74 Views

Mukanya returns to Gweru

1 hr ago | 118 Views

Tithe prophet goes global

1 hr ago | 233 Views

A gloomy Christmas beckons

1 hr ago | 54 Views

Watch this space

1 hr ago | 52 Views

Zifa executive holds maiden indaba

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

Red Cross reaches out to hungry Binga villagers

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

What if witchcraft is our technology?

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

2018: When hope turned into despair

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

Delta shuts soft drink plants

2 hrs ago | 319 Views

'Mthuli Ncube's budget is a waste of time'

2 hrs ago | 143 Views

It's back to school for teachers

2 hrs ago | 226 Views

Man kidnapped, assaulted and left for dead in bush

2 hrs ago | 181 Views

Mnangagwa acts on ghost workers

2 hrs ago | 256 Views

Namibia mulls end to 25-year rand peg

2 hrs ago | 250 Views

From Mzilikazi High to Forbes Africa Magazine

2 hrs ago | 239 Views

Zimbabwe relaxa travelling requirements for minors

2 hrs ago | 137 Views

Early ticket sales for Warrriors last Afcon qualifier

2 hrs ago | 83 Views

Sugar daddies fingered in students HIV stats

2 hrs ago | 117 Views

Farmers bemoan high bank interest rates

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Man shot in robbery crossfire

2 hrs ago | 158 Views

Gabriel ditches Bosso

2 hrs ago | 86 Views

Empower Bank to introduce agency banking

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Government avails 4 million textbooks

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

Indian firm to set up $40 million textile plant in Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

Zimbabwe government introduces free education

2 hrs ago | 839 Views

Slain lawyer's father makes demands

2 hrs ago | 143 Views

It's Xmas, stop and reflect!

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

Fresh Zimbabwe cholera outbreak claims 3

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Vandalism costs TelOne

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

Zimbabwe looking at introducing local crude oil refinery

2 hrs ago | 137 Views

'Fuel supply gaps still exist in Zimbabwe'

2 hrs ago | 131 Views

6 die in head-on collision claims

2 hrs ago | 232 Views

Mnangagwa extends Commission of Inquiry's hearing tenure

2 hrs ago | 132 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days