Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

ZRP on drive to avoid traffic accidents

by Staff reporter
35 mins ago | Views
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has put in place effective measures to avoid road traffic accidents during this year's festive season.

The ZRP has escalated efforts to reduce road carnages through awareness programmes and deployment of traffic police officers on the country's highways.

Police spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba told the ZBC News that they are working with various partners in a drive to reduce road carnage.

Senior Assistant Commissioner Charamba also confirmed an incident in Harare where a decapitated human head was discovered being transported in a stolen vehicle.

Members of the public have also been warned to take personal responsibility of their lives by ensuring the personal safety and that of their loved ones during this festive season.

Source - zbc

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Doctors, govt impasse far from over

35 mins ago | 167 Views

Gukurahundi victims remembered

8 hrs ago | 1284 Views

Derek Chisora knocked out by Dillian Whyte

8 hrs ago | 1331 Views

Eddie Cross roasts black European wannabes in Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 3966 Views

Mugabe law haunts Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 3341 Views

Chamisa takes war to Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 5744 Views

Mutodi charges govt $500 a day

8 hrs ago | 3471 Views

Zimbabwe start-up targets foreign market

8 hrs ago | 1067 Views

Shares in Liquid are like $135m cash, says Mboweni

9 hrs ago | 361 Views

The message of Christmas

9 hrs ago | 94 Views

Prosecute killer soldiers

9 hrs ago | 653 Views

House of Stone reflects on 'true' Gukurahundi events

9 hrs ago | 243 Views

Axcil Jefferies charms Hollywood star Will Smith

9 hrs ago | 190 Views

Sharks honour 'Beast' Mtawarira

9 hrs ago | 426 Views

Zanu-PF admits currency chaos

9 hrs ago | 3874 Views

Plot to ban Chamisa dead

9 hrs ago | 2111 Views

NAC engages parliamentarians in HIV response

9 hrs ago | 110 Views

2018: The year in which anger took centre stage

9 hrs ago | 160 Views

Mukanya returns to Gweru

9 hrs ago | 242 Views

Tithe prophet goes global

9 hrs ago | 514 Views

A gloomy Christmas beckons

9 hrs ago | 102 Views

Watch this space

9 hrs ago | 76 Views

Zifa executive holds maiden indaba

10 hrs ago | 130 Views

Red Cross reaches out to hungry Binga villagers

10 hrs ago | 165 Views

What if witchcraft is our technology?

10 hrs ago | 198 Views

2018: When hope turned into despair

10 hrs ago | 99 Views

Delta shuts soft drink plants

10 hrs ago | 928 Views

'Mthuli Ncube's budget is a waste of time'

10 hrs ago | 301 Views

It's back to school for teachers

10 hrs ago | 351 Views

Man kidnapped, assaulted and left for dead in bush

10 hrs ago | 406 Views

Mnangagwa acts on ghost workers

10 hrs ago | 510 Views

Namibia mulls end to 25-year rand peg

10 hrs ago | 548 Views

From Mzilikazi High to Forbes Africa Magazine

10 hrs ago | 451 Views

Zimbabwe relaxa travelling requirements for minors

10 hrs ago | 260 Views

Early ticket sales for Warrriors last Afcon qualifier

10 hrs ago | 210 Views

Sugar daddies fingered in students HIV stats

10 hrs ago | 235 Views

Farmers bemoan high bank interest rates

10 hrs ago | 32 Views

Man shot in robbery crossfire

10 hrs ago | 342 Views

Gabriel ditches Bosso

10 hrs ago | 280 Views

Empower Bank to introduce agency banking

10 hrs ago | 77 Views

Government avails 4 million textbooks

10 hrs ago | 92 Views

Indian firm to set up $40 million textile plant in Bulawayo

10 hrs ago | 175 Views

Zimbabwe government introduces free education

10 hrs ago | 3229 Views

Slain lawyer's father makes demands

10 hrs ago | 337 Views

It's Xmas, stop and reflect!

10 hrs ago | 37 Views

Fresh Zimbabwe cholera outbreak claims 3

10 hrs ago | 148 Views

Vandalism costs TelOne

10 hrs ago | 47 Views

Zimbabwe looking at introducing local crude oil refinery

10 hrs ago | 276 Views

'Fuel supply gaps still exist in Zimbabwe'

10 hrs ago | 421 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days