ZRP on drive to avoid traffic accidents

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has put in place effective measures to avoid road traffic accidents during this year's festive season.The ZRP has escalated efforts to reduce road carnages through awareness programmes and deployment of traffic police officers on the country's highways.Police spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba told the ZBC News that they are working with various partners in a drive to reduce road carnage.Senior Assistant Commissioner Charamba also confirmed an incident in Harare where a decapitated human head was discovered being transported in a stolen vehicle.Members of the public have also been warned to take personal responsibility of their lives by ensuring the personal safety and that of their loved ones during this festive season.