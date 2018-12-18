Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mutsvangwa's anti-Mnangagwa project suffers still birth?

by Mandla Ndlovu
2 hrs ago | Views
Presidential advisor Ambassador Chris Mutsvangwa's initiative for the establishment of a Transitional Authority to run the affairs of the country between now and the next elections are seemingly hitting a hard rock after civic society stakeholders are snubbing  it, a source has sensational claimed.

Mutsvangwa was alleged to be meeting members of the church and the civic society to canvass for the establishment of a transitional Authority.

"Cde Chris has been  trying to burn the midnight oil to  recruit people for his project  but he has ben meeting resistance." The source from Harare ZANU PF province alleged. "The major challenge that seem to be on his way is that  people are still holding a grudge over November 2017 , they feel used and dumped. Remember when the military intervention was taking place, Chris rallied civic society and some opposition members to support the cause intervention. His major selling point was that once va Mugabe resigns, a Transitional Authority takes over which includes people like Dumiso Dabengwa, MDC officials, church and civic society members.

"When that project did not happen and Chris was never rewarded he felt used. Hence now he is trying to revive that project but people are snubbing him. So technically the project is seemingly suffering a still birth." The source further alleged.

Recently, Zimbabwe Independent revealed that former Kenyan chief justice Willy Mutunga arrived in the country and met senior MDC officials, including MDC president Nelson Chamisa. Mutunga is reportedly coordinating talks between the ZANU PF and MDC  with a view of solving the national question.



Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

PHOTO: Victoria Falls' Lookout Cafe burnt to ashes

25 mins ago | 191 Views

FULL TEXT: Mnangagwa's Christmas day message

48 mins ago | 338 Views

'MDC to remove Mnangagwa in 2019'

1 hr ago | 1491 Views

'Pull him/her down' syndrome in the UK

1 hr ago | 465 Views

Mnangagwa fears Matabeleland restoration: no one will baby sit him in Matabeleland

1 hr ago | 452 Views

'People in Mbare have no totems' mocked Mugabe - Is that why you denied them the vote and even life!

1 hr ago | 238 Views

Jonathan Moyo fights in Energy Mutodi's corner

2 hrs ago | 1864 Views

1893 MHRRM: Merry Xmas and Happy New Year

11 hrs ago | 484 Views

Chamisa boils as the year end

11 hrs ago | 3682 Views

'Tsvangirai will be an albatross round your neck' Dell predicted - he was right, now it is ED and Chamisa

11 hrs ago | 2539 Views

ZRP on drive to avoid traffic accidents

15 hrs ago | 1253 Views

Doctors, govt impasse far from over

15 hrs ago | 1875 Views

Gukurahundi victims remembered

23 hrs ago | 2217 Views

Derek Chisora knocked out by Dillian Whyte

23 hrs ago | 2195 Views

Eddie Cross roasts black European wannabes in Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 7337 Views

Mugabe law haunts Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 5293 Views

Chamisa takes war to Mnangagwa

23 hrs ago | 9462 Views

Mutodi charges govt $500 a day

23 hrs ago | 5088 Views

Zimbabwe start-up targets foreign market

23 hrs ago | 1465 Views

Shares in Liquid are like $135m cash, says Mboweni

23 hrs ago | 627 Views

The message of Christmas

23 hrs ago | 155 Views

Prosecute killer soldiers

23 hrs ago | 1035 Views

House of Stone reflects on 'true' Gukurahundi events

23 hrs ago | 380 Views

Axcil Jefferies charms Hollywood star Will Smith

23 hrs ago | 380 Views

Sharks honour 'Beast' Mtawarira

24 hrs ago | 669 Views

Zanu-PF admits currency chaos

24 hrs ago | 6162 Views

Plot to ban Chamisa dead

24 hrs ago | 3897 Views

NAC engages parliamentarians in HIV response

24 hrs ago | 163 Views

2018: The year in which anger took centre stage

24 hrs ago | 201 Views

Mukanya returns to Gweru

24 hrs ago | 335 Views

Tithe prophet goes global

24 hrs ago | 876 Views

A gloomy Christmas beckons

24 hrs ago | 138 Views

Watch this space

24 hrs ago | 112 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days