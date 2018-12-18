Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'MDC to remove Mnangagwa in 2019'

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago | Views
MDC Deputy Treasurer Charlton Hwende has claimed that his party will remove President Emmerson Mnangagwa as the President of the country in 2019.

" The year 2019 will be the year to reclaim our stolen Presidential vote." Hwende said. "History will not forgive us from the sin of omission if we fail to make the people's vote count. Mnangagwa must do the right thing and surrender the Presidency to the real winner."

Hwende alleged that the economic crisis bedevilling Zimbabwe is not a political problem but a problem of legitimacy emanating from a stolen election.

"Zimbabweans are suffering today as a result of a stolen election. If we do not rectify this issue all future elections will be rigged and stolen we must put a stop to the subversion of the will of the people.

"Mnangagwa is a transitional authority transiting us to a legitimate President elected by the people who is Nelson Chamisa."

When Hwende was pressured to reveal the strategy that will be used to remove President Mnangagwa he became evasive and said a political strategy will not be discussed on social media.

On Sunday Chmisa posted pictures of him with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa saying , "A few days ago I had a fruitful meeting in Pretoria with my distinguished brother and fountain of wisdom, the President of the Republic of South Africa, His Excellency Cyril Ramaphosa on a wide range of urgent and important issues regarding the wellbeing of the people of Zimbabwe."

His post brought speculation that MDC is on a diplomatic offensive in their bid to reclaim what they allege as stolen election by President Mnangagwa.



Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days