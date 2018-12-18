Latest News Editor's Choice


Kasukuwere; Mliswa unite

by Mandla Ndlovu
3 hrs ago | Views
Embattled former G40 Kingpin Saviour Kasukuwere and Norton Member of Parliament Temba Mliswa seem to have smoked a peace pipe after a photo appeared of the pair sitting at the same table during the birthday celebrations of  Minister of State for Mashonaland West Provincial Affairs Mary Mliswa.

Posting the photo on social media Temba said, "Sites from  the birthday party for my sister Mary. Thankful for the presence of my sekuru Saviour Kasukuwere and Bright Matonga."

In the past Kasukuwere and Mliswa were locked in a nasty fight with Kasukuwere claiming Temba is immoral while Temba accused Kasukuwere of being a gay guy.

"I have said before that Saviour Kasukuwere is gay and I will not back down, I will not apologise for that but will wait to have my day in court and prove it." Mliswa said in 2015.


Source - Byo24News

