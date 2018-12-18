Latest News Editor's Choice


Delta Beverages resumes soft drinks production

by Mandla Ndlovu
The Minster of Trade and Commerce Mangaliso Ndlovu and his Team met with Delta Corporation Executives on Tuesday to deliberate on the state of affairs at the giant corporation, it has been revealed.

The Ministry of Information, Media and Broadcasting Services has informed the nation that during the meeting government  acknowledged challenges faced by industry due to forex shortages and is working at long term solutions.

The ministry further announced that Delta Beverages is not closing its plant. There will be beverages in the market during Christmas although there will be places where it may be too late to supply all round.

Commenting on the matter renowned journalist Larry Moyo said, "I see a lot of talk on Delta closing drinks department for Christmas. It's an old story that is now making news when workers have actually been recalled working following arrival of concentrate used to make the drinks. Drinks might not be enough but production is underway."

Recently some sections of the media quoted Delta corporate affairs executive Patricia Murambinda saying the soft drinks bottling plants had been adversely affected by the challenges in securing raw materials, leading to extended periods of production stoppages and out of stock situations.

"The shortage of forex is well articulated, and is beyond the control of the company. In short we are unfortunately heading for a dry festive period. We can only apologise to our valued customers and consumers". She is quoted saying.



Source - Byo24News

