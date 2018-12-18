Latest News Editor's Choice


Mutsvangwa goes on leave

by Mandla Ndlovu
Governement has informed the nation that Honourable Monica Mutsvangwa the Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services will be on leave from 27th of December 2018 to the 5th of  January 2019.

President Mnangagwa has appointed  Hon Minister of Industry Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndlovu to become the Acting Minister of Media.



Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days