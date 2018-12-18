Mutsvangwa goes on leave

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Hon Minister Mutsvangwa will be on leave from 27/12/2018 to 5 January 2019. We wish her a good break. In her absence Hon Minister Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndlovu will be Acting Minister of Information, Publicity & Broadcasting Services. pic.twitter.com/3u2M1rezFO — Ministry of Information, Publicity & Broadcasting (@InfoMinZW) December 24, 2018

Governement has informed the nation that Honourable Monica Mutsvangwa the Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services will be on leave from 27th of December 2018 to the 5th of January 2019.President Mnangagwa has appointed Hon Minister of Industry Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndlovu to become the Acting Minister of Media.