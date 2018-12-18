Latest News Editor's Choice


PHOTOS: Chamisa at Mbare musika

by Mandla Ndlovu
2 hrs ago
On Monday MDC President Nelson Chamisa visited Mbare Musika where he interacted with Zimbabweans who were going about with their everyday lives and others who were travelling to different parts of rural homes for the festive season.

Said Chamisa, "What a massive reception at Mbare Musika. I am humbled by the overwhelming support from those traveling to various rural homes. I took time to appreciate their pains and agonies. I spent time with passengers aboard the Rural-bound buses.

"I also experienced how the majority of Zimbabweans are coping under the current hardships. I also assessed the fuel queues.  I'm really broken by the sufferings people are going through. I wish I could say merry Christmas."

