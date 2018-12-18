ZANU PF MP attempts to bribe chief over Gukurahundi

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Political Activist Nothiwani Dlodlo has alleged that the Member of Parliament for Insiza South Spare Sithole has been trying to bribe Chief Vezi Maduna with groceries and fuel in a bid to stop him from talking about Gukurahundi genocide."Member of Parliament for Insiza South Hon Spare Sithole is against Chief Maduna's United Nationa engagement over Ndebeles Genocide." Dlodlo alleged. "He has offered to give the chief groceries and 200 litres of diesel saying he must not talk about Gukurahundi he is old must rest."Dlodlo further alleged that there are other Senior politicians from Matabeleland who have been trying to stop the Chief from pursuing the Gukurahundi genocide at the United Nations."There are senior politicians from Matebeleland who have approached me to convince Chief Maduna to drop his UN engagement to resolve Ndebeles Genocide. I will make those names public on this Twitter handle."Knowing Chief Maduna he won't be silenced by Sithole.It looks Sithole has been sent from above. This means people of Filabusi voted into parliament for people who want Ndebeles Genocide to be concealed. Let the people of Filabusi bring Spare Sithole to order."Chief Maduna recently revealed that he had written a letter to the United Nations seeking the world body to intervene in the resolution of the Matabeleland genocide. This move ,he said, he did it after President Emmerson Mnnagagwa had snubbed the letter that he had written to him.