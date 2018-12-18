Latest News Editor's Choice


BREAKING: 550 doctors suspended

by Mandla Ndlovu
The Health Services Board has suspended over 550 junior medical doctors and radiographers for defying Sunday's  labour court order for them to go back to work within 12 hours.

Last week Cabinet announced that it had mandated the feared Vice President General Constantino Guvheya Nyikadzino Chiwenga to oversee the negotiations between the doctors and the Health Services Board.

More to follow….



Source - Byo24News

