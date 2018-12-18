Chiwenga speaks on striking doctors

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Government has made significant progress in addressing the plight of striking doctors. Government has made sure that Natpharm started receiving medicines from a US$2.2m emergency facility on 11 December 2018. A US$25million facility was availed by Treasury and such medicines are in order. We also availed a vehicle loan scheme from 1st quarter of 2019 and made arrangements for doctors to access fuel from CMED and arrangements were made with garages. We unfroze 402 posts in health sector and 214 posts are available for doctors who have finished 2 year internship.



However, Government has no capacity to pay salaries in US Dollars or increase on call allowances to US$15 per hour.



Doctors in the Health Service currently earn a minimum package of US$1800. Government will continue with the No-Work-No-Pay policy. Doctors can negotiate while working for the ministry of Health.



Government under the stewardship of the feared (Rtd) General Constantino Guvheya Nyikadzino Chiwenga has issued a statement following the suspension of more than 550 doctors and registrars accused of being in contempt of a court order compelling them to resume work within the current work conditions.We publish the full statement below: