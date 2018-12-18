Latest News Editor's Choice


MSU gets 30 condom dispensers

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
The National Aids Council (NAC) has sourced 30 condom dispensers for the Midlands State University (MSU) as it moves to reduce new HIV infections among adolescents and tertiary education students through the promotion of condom use.

NAC Midlands Provincial Aids coordinator Mr Mambewu Shumba said they were expecting to get more condom dispensers for MSU.

"We have put 21 condom dispensers at MSU and nine more are coming. We are doing this to promote condom use among youths. It has been discovered that there are more new HIV infections among people between 15 and 24 years," he said.

Mr Shumba said the province has made tremendous success in implementing HIV interventions through various partners.

"There are various intervention strategies that we have deployed as a province to ensure that we close the tape of HIV. We have reached out to various key populations in the province," he said.

NAC has distributed about 1,2 million condoms this year and is targeting distributing more than 2,5 million condoms in 2019. NAC monitoring and evaluation director, Mr Amon Mpofu recently told Parliamentarians at a workshop in Kadoma that 45 percent of female students in tertiary institutions were contracting HIV during the course of their degree programmes.


Source - the herald

