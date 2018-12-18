Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa urges patience in Christmas message

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago
President Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday urged Zimbabweans to work together to create a prosperous Zimbabwe desired by all as he wished the nation a Merry Christmas. He described 2018 as a historic year which marked the start of a process of renewal and recovery.

In his Christmas message to the nation, President Mnangagwa said the road to recovery would be bumpy in some cases but urged people to be patient.

"2018 was a historic year for our beloved nation as we began the process of national renewal and recovery," said the President.

"There is so much more to be done and there will be further bumps along the road. I am aware that many will have a difficult Christmas. I encourage all of us to be patient, resilient and to work harder in collective unity as we create a better, democratic and prosperous Zimbabwe for all. From my family to yours, I wish you a Merry Christmas and a happy New Year," he said.

President Mnangagwa acknowledged the role played by those who volunteer their time to help the needy.

"I would like to acknowledge all our brothers and sisters who volunteer their time and energies to help those in need and less fortunate than ourselves.

"This spirit of volunteerism is a true blessing and should be celebrated by us all. As we celebrate Christmas, let us remember to love our neighbour as ourselves and to do to others as we would have them do to us," said the President.

"Christmas is a time for celebration. A time to take a break from daily pressures in order to be together with the family, and to appreciate those closest to us. It is a time to cherish the greatest gift from God Almighty: the birth of His Son, Jesus Christ."

President Mnangagwa continued: "This Christmas, we reflect on the lessons from Christ's birth and life, lessons around faith, love and forgiveness. I give thanks for the Christmas Miracle, Jesus Christ our Lord and Saviour.

"Christmas is also a time to recognise those who work daily for the benefit of others. Whose contributions often go unnoticed." President Mnangagwa also wished the nation a prosperous 2019 ahead of New Year celebrations next week.

Source - chronicle

