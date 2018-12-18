Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

TSCZ deploys roadblocks

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THE Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe (TSCZ) has deployed 20 educational roadblocks teams' to conscientise motorists and passengers on the dangers of reckless driving during the festive season.

The festive season which runs from December 15 to January 15, is among the bloodiest periods on the country's roads.

In an interview yesterday, TSCZ spokesperson Mr Tatenda Chinoda said the educational roadblocks teams are meant to interact with motorists and passengers to educate them on the dangers of reckless driving. He said the educational roadblocks teams would complement multimedia campaigns conducted by TSCZ to reduce road carnage.

"We have 20 educational roadblocks campaign teams that we have deployed countrywide. Our teams are directly challenging drivers to take responsibility of making sure that they have the necessary competent vehicles to drive from one point to the other without being involved in accidents," he said.

Mr Chinoda said drivers should also be of sound mind and avoid drunken driving as it clouds their judgement. He said TSCZ was taking the campaign to passengers as well because most of them passively allow drivers to endanger their lives.

"We encouraging passengers to be united in the call for drivers to save their lives by driving responsibly. All along passengers have not been active seekers of road safety. What we are saying right now is that a passenger is like a shopper who goes to a supermarket with a shopping list. Just like shoppers, passengers should not just board any car. They should think around road safety and exercising their rights," he said.

Mr Chinoda however said it was difficult for the TSCZ to measure the success of their campaign.

"We are reaching out to motorists and passengers and the impact depends on the drivers' appreciation of the importance of safe driving," said Mr Chinoda.

Source - chronicle

