Makamba Busha calls for removal of sanctions

News / National

by Staff reporter

Businessman Mr Joseph Makamba Busha, who lost in the July 30 presidential election, has called on the United States of America to remove economic sanctions against Zimbabwe, arguing that the stringent measures are inhibiting economic growth in the country.Speaking at a press conference in Harare yesterday, the Freezim Congress leader said he is in the process of lobbying Washington to repeal the Zimbabwe Democracy and Economic Recovery Act that brought about the sanctions, which have been punitive to Zimbabwean."We believe the reintroduction of ZIDERA has a negative effect on Zimbabweans because it stifles economic growth. All these shortages we are experiencing are in one way or the other related to sanctions which must be lifted. "I have written to the United States Ambassador to Zimbabwe and we are hoping for a response. If there is no response, we will be organising a peaceful walk to express our displeasure with the sanctions," said Mr Busha.The South Africa based businessman, said sanctions could be slowing down Foreign Direct Investment inflows into the country."Once you are put on sanctions companies are discouraged from engaging you. There are companies who would have come to Zimbabwe to invest but they are holding back because they are afraid of the consequences of associating with a country under sanctions," he said. Mr Busha also castigated the MDC-Alliance for failing to provide lucid policy alternatives.