Police hunt 'killer' villager

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
POLICE in Matabeleland South have launched a manhunt for a villager who allegedly fatally struck a man from Filabusi with a brick and he died in hospital four days after the attack.

Everson Gambiza (33) of Liso Farm, under chief Maduna, was allegedly hit in the head several times with a brick by Vincent Ngwenya of the same village, over an undisclosed misunderstanding.

The incident occurred at around 9PM on December 16 at Insiza Business Centre and the victim died at around 1AM on Thursday at Mpilo Central Hospital. The suspect fled from the scene and is still at large.

Matabeleland South police spokesperson Chief Inspector Philisani Ndebele yesterday confirmed the incident.

"I can confirm we are investigating a case of murder of a 33-year-old man that occurred in Filabusi.

"The man was assaulted four days ago and the case which was initially reported as attempted murder is now being treated as murder following the death of the man on Thursday.

"We are appealing to members of the public who may know the whereabouts of the suspect, Ngwenya, to come forward. Reasons for the attack are not yet known," he said.

A source that preferred anonymity said the now deceased was earlier seen seated with his girlfriend, Ms Constance Ngwenya, before the misunderstanding.

"We saw Ngwenya approaching the couple but we are not sure what they discussed. A short while later, we saw Constance leaving the two arguing and everyone ignored the arguing pair.

"After about 20 minutes, one village who was drinking beer at the business centre, found Gambiza lying on the ground, bleeding from the head. He indicated that Ngwenya had attacked him with a brick," he said.

The source said villagers reported the matter to the police and Gambiza was rushed to Filabusi District Hospital. Because of his serious condition, he was transferred to Mpilo Central Hospital in Bulawayo where he died four days later.

The suspect has not been seen since.

Source - chronicle

