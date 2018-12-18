Latest News Editor's Choice


Cop jailed 12 years for robbery

by Staff reporter
by Staff reporter
A HWANGE-BASED junior police officer, who was recently rearrested while attempting to skip the border into South Africa, has been slapped with a 15-year jail sentence.

Three years of the sentence were conditionally suspended.

Maxwell Musariri (28), a constable from Hwange, who was facing 12 counts of theft and unlawful entry, escaped from Hwange prison three weeks ago together with a traditional healer who was facing a rape charge, only to be caught by police officers at Beitbridge Border Post while attempting to escape into South Africa.

This followed his failed bid for freedom after he was denied bail by a Hwange magistrate two days prior to his escape after the State successfully opposed his bail application, saying he was a flight risk.

Musariri was last Wednesday convicted on his own plea of guilty and sentenced to 15 years imprisonment, when he appeared before Hwange provincial magistrate Ailenne Munamati.

According to the State, between September 19 and October 24 this year, Musariri broke into properties belonging to workmates and stole various items, including cellphones and laptops, car batteries, television sets, DStv decoders, among other electronic gadgets.

Affected were Tongofara Shiri, Tawanda Mvute, Mbonisi Ndlangisa, Callisto Ndou, Tinashe Chamakwara, Witness Lunga and Kenias Nyadima. The total value of stolen property is believed to be $4 231.

Investigations showed that some of the stolen properties were sold in Gweru, Masvingo and his rural home of Chirumanzu in the Midlands province.

Vumizulu Mangena appeared for the State.

Source - newsday

