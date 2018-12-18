Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Toilets facilities poser for Beitbridge

by Staff reporter
58 mins ago | Views
A SHORTAGE of ablution facilities became a major challenge at Beitbridge, as more than 200 000 people travelled between South Africa and Zimbabwe in the last fortnight ahead of the festive season.

Erratic water supplies also affected the travellers. Cleaners at the few available toilets were stretched and at times became impatient with travellers, particularly women who formed long queues at the available ablution facilities.

Although processing of travellers was relatively fast at Immigration and Customs and Excise counters and other clearing points dotted around and inside the border post, travellers, particularly women, were affected by the lack of adequate ablution facilities.

"I have been in the toilet queue for 30 minutes; there are too many who want to use the facilities and the toilets are not enough," one woman said.

Although portable toilets were brought in to alleviate the problem, they proved inadequate.

Toilet attendants from a company hired by the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority were overwhelmed by the crowds, and at times vented their frustration on travellers.

The upgrading and expansion of the Beitbridge Border Post, which was expected to commence in September last year, includes modern ablution facilities. The expansion includes a concrete surface and separate routes for trucks, buses, private vehicles and pedestrians.

NewsDay understands work on the upgrade, whose ground-breaking was officiated by President Emmerson Mnangagwa this year, would now commence in January 2019.

Customs officials at Beitbridge referred all questions to their head office in Harare, which was closed yesterday.

Travellers arriving from South Africa dominated the border post where officials, despite a few noticeable impediments, were on top of the situation.

Statistics released by the South Africa Home Affairs Department showed that 200 000 travellers had been processed at Beitbridge from December 1 to 17, but that number rose at the weekend after industries in that country shut down for the Christmas break.

The temporary import permit (TIP) for foreign registered vehicles, insurance and road access payments continued to cause delays, with close to 3 000 vehicles having been cleared in the last two days, according to figures seen by NewsDay.

Yesterday, a sea of people were inside the border post and bottlenecks were visible at the TIP, Bhadharai Anti-smuggling checkpoint and the arrival side exit gate, where police hunted for border jumpers who, when caught, paid fines for illegally departing the country.

Last minute shoppers flocking to South Africa also increased the movement at Beitbridge.

Border officials on both sides were, for the first time in years, efficient with little or no harassment of travellers, save for minor incidents by rogue officials, some of who were arrested on Friday for demanding bribes from cross-border transporters.

South Africa Home Affairs minister, Siyabonga Cwele, on Thursday toured Beitbridge and expressed satisfaction with measures put in place by his department to expeditiously handle travellers.

Motorists from Zimbabwe, however, complained about being grouped with pedestrians which they said defeated the purpose of using vehicles as a faster means of travel.

"We are not saying we are better people, but we expect them to separate us from those that are walking and those that are in buses to reduce crowding," said a motorist who identified himself as Clifford Maimba.

Like Zimbabwe, South Africa beefed up its staff at Beitbridge for the festive season and Cwele said all auxiliary staff would remain at Beitbridge until January 9, 2019.



Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

4 killed in Bulawayo - Harare highway crash

25 mins ago | 231 Views

Zimbabwe reviews Visa requirements for tourism markets

26 mins ago | 70 Views

Mnangagwa okayed deadly army deployment

29 mins ago | 229 Views

Army general haunts Mnangagwa

30 mins ago | 433 Views

'Zimbabweans postpone Christmas this year'

31 mins ago | 110 Views

3 Zimbabweans win Rhodes scholarships

32 mins ago | 126 Views

Teachers report loan sharks to Mnangagwa

33 mins ago | 101 Views

Mnangagwa, Judges lock horns

33 mins ago | 120 Views

Of Zimbabwe Parly fashion police, odd dressers

34 mins ago | 48 Views

Varsity graduates hope for better Zimbabwe

35 mins ago | 19 Views

Bulawayo City Council to ration water

36 mins ago | 52 Views

Doctors take fight to Supreme Court

37 mins ago | 69 Views

Chivayo apologises to ZPC

37 mins ago | 80 Views

Driver, passengers arrested enroute to Zimbabwe from SA

45 mins ago | 256 Views

Grace Mugabe fails to pay farm workers for 3 months

46 mins ago | 84 Views

Travellers frustrated as Zimbabwe delays crossings at Beitbridge border

47 mins ago | 98 Views

Chiwenga suspends striking doctors

51 mins ago | 255 Views

'Free education will require $1 billion'

52 mins ago | 121 Views

Mutsvangwa ouster plot latest

53 mins ago | 382 Views

Delays in appointing substantive PG hampering NPA

54 mins ago | 53 Views

Zanu PF blocks MDC bid to scrap 2% tax

55 mins ago | 104 Views

Judge bars Immigration Department from conducting hearings

55 mins ago | 80 Views

Musician takes wife to court over infidelity

56 mins ago | 158 Views

'Align laws to minimise child abuse'

57 mins ago | 18 Views

ECD teacher shortages hit Lupane

59 mins ago | 38 Views

Cop jailed 12 years for robbery

1 hr ago | 75 Views

Zimra to up surveillance on businesses

1 hr ago | 67 Views

Show some leadership, Mr Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 93 Views

Mapeza assaults FC Platinum team vice-captain

1 hr ago | 126 Views

Police hunt 'killer' villager

1 hr ago | 92 Views

Chamisa sends state into panic mode

1 hr ago | 883 Views

'Jolly Jesus' killed before Xmas

1 hr ago | 105 Views

Makamba Busha calls for removal of sanctions

1 hr ago | 30 Views

TSCZ deploys roadblocks

1 hr ago | 26 Views

SA assures holiday travellers

1 hr ago | 37 Views

Mnangagwa warns civil servants

1 hr ago | 123 Views

Mnangagwa urges patience in Christmas message

1 hr ago | 46 Views

MSU gets 30 condom dispensers

1 hr ago | 33 Views

Chiwenga to discipliner striking health workers

1 hr ago | 78 Views

No changes to requirements for children travelling to South Africa - Immigration

1 hr ago | 45 Views

Let's work together, Mnangagwa urges nation

1 hr ago | 37 Views

Filling stations warned against fuel hoarding

1 hr ago | 45 Views

Registered vehicles up 34%

1 hr ago | 46 Views

Let's work together, Mnangagwa urges nation

1 hr ago | 47 Views

Chiwenga warns striking doctors

1 hr ago | 157 Views

Chiwenga speaks on striking doctors

1 hr ago | 986 Views

God's Answer to Zimbabwe - UCARDGPZ Christmas Message

2 hrs ago | 320 Views

Mugabe -Tsvangirai relations; Mutambara bares his soul

3 hrs ago | 1449 Views

Economic meltdown pushing many into poverty

4 hrs ago | 513 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days