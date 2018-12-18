Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu PF blocks MDC bid to scrap 2% tax

by Staff reporter
56 mins ago | Views
A BID by the main opposition MDC Alliance legislators to have the 2% transaction tax cut to 0,5% hit a snag in the National Assembly when Zanu PF legislators used their majority to vote for its implementation.

Parliament last Thursday had to sit until the wee hours of morning as MPs debated clause 4 of the Finance No. 3 Bill to do with the 2% transaction tax.

However, after a very heated debate, Buhera South MP Joseph Chinotimba (Zanu PF) suggested that the House votes for the fate of the 2% tax.

On Tuesday, Finance minister Mthuli Ncube claimed that Zimbabweans had embraced the 2% tax on electronic transactions, a statement which attracted a social media backlash.

Dzivarasekwa MP Edwin Mushoriwa (MDC Alliance) said the 2% tax was punitive to the ordinary person, adding the charges for transacting using EcoCash were actually lower than the 2% tax.

"In my view, the 2% tax should actually be reduced to as low as half percent (0,5%) because 2% is too much, and I believe it is not right and everyone is crying," Mushoriwa said.

"Schools are complaining, saying the 2% tax is damaging because whenever they transfer money to [Zimbabwe School Examinations Council] Zimsec, they are charged that 2%, and it needs to be modified because we cannot have a blanket punitive penalty like this," he said.

Kambuzuma MP Willias Madzimure (MDC Alliance) said the 2% tax was penalising rural people, who mostly use EcoCash to transact.

"Which people were consulted on the 2% tax, and what did they say? No consultation was carried out, even among the MPs," Madzimure said.

Pelandaba Mpopoma MP Charles Moyo (MDC Alliance) said what forced people to use electronic transactions was the cash crunch in the country.

"Make cash available at banks so that people can withdraw their money rather than using electronic transactions so that you charge them the 2% tax," Moyo said.

Harare East MP Tendai Biti (MDC Alliance) said his qualm with the 2% tax was to do with the statutory instrument that sought to introduce the tax as well as seek to amend substantive provisions of the Income Tax Act, which used to charge $0,5 cents per transaction.

"Section 134 of the Constitution says it is only Parliament which makes the laws, so when the Minister of Finance and Economic Development on October 12, 2018 made law by repealing Section 22(g) of the Income Tax Act Chapter 23:06, he breached Section 134 of the Constitution," Biti said.

But Justice minister Ziyambi Ziyambi said if the 2% tax was illegal, it would be dealt with by the Parliamentary Legal Committee.

Biti said the bad thing about the tax was that people did not have disposable income, with 95% unemployed, and 79% living in extreme poverty and surviving at less than $1,25 per day.

Ncube said MPs had cornered him into approving a $145 million budget for Parliament and so the money would come from the 2% tax.

"You are arguing for cars and where do you think the monies are coming from? We are allocating $310 million to constituencies and where do you think the money is coming from? It is coming from the 2%," Ncube said.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

4 killed in Bulawayo - Harare highway crash

26 mins ago | 244 Views

Zimbabwe reviews Visa requirements for tourism markets

27 mins ago | 76 Views

Mnangagwa okayed deadly army deployment

31 mins ago | 233 Views

Army general haunts Mnangagwa

31 mins ago | 446 Views

'Zimbabweans postpone Christmas this year'

32 mins ago | 115 Views

3 Zimbabweans win Rhodes scholarships

33 mins ago | 129 Views

Teachers report loan sharks to Mnangagwa

34 mins ago | 104 Views

Mnangagwa, Judges lock horns

34 mins ago | 122 Views

Of Zimbabwe Parly fashion police, odd dressers

35 mins ago | 48 Views

Varsity graduates hope for better Zimbabwe

36 mins ago | 19 Views

Bulawayo City Council to ration water

37 mins ago | 53 Views

Doctors take fight to Supreme Court

38 mins ago | 70 Views

Chivayo apologises to ZPC

38 mins ago | 81 Views

Driver, passengers arrested enroute to Zimbabwe from SA

47 mins ago | 257 Views

Grace Mugabe fails to pay farm workers for 3 months

47 mins ago | 84 Views

Travellers frustrated as Zimbabwe delays crossings at Beitbridge border

48 mins ago | 99 Views

Chiwenga suspends striking doctors

52 mins ago | 259 Views

'Free education will require $1 billion'

53 mins ago | 123 Views

Mutsvangwa ouster plot latest

54 mins ago | 383 Views

Delays in appointing substantive PG hampering NPA

55 mins ago | 54 Views

Judge bars Immigration Department from conducting hearings

56 mins ago | 82 Views

Musician takes wife to court over infidelity

57 mins ago | 159 Views

'Align laws to minimise child abuse'

58 mins ago | 18 Views

Toilets facilities poser for Beitbridge

60 mins ago | 43 Views

ECD teacher shortages hit Lupane

1 hr ago | 39 Views

Cop jailed 12 years for robbery

1 hr ago | 76 Views

Zimra to up surveillance on businesses

1 hr ago | 67 Views

Show some leadership, Mr Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 94 Views

Mapeza assaults FC Platinum team vice-captain

1 hr ago | 127 Views

Police hunt 'killer' villager

1 hr ago | 92 Views

Chamisa sends state into panic mode

1 hr ago | 895 Views

'Jolly Jesus' killed before Xmas

1 hr ago | 105 Views

Makamba Busha calls for removal of sanctions

1 hr ago | 31 Views

TSCZ deploys roadblocks

1 hr ago | 26 Views

SA assures holiday travellers

1 hr ago | 37 Views

Mnangagwa warns civil servants

1 hr ago | 124 Views

Mnangagwa urges patience in Christmas message

1 hr ago | 46 Views

MSU gets 30 condom dispensers

1 hr ago | 33 Views

Chiwenga to discipliner striking health workers

1 hr ago | 78 Views

No changes to requirements for children travelling to South Africa - Immigration

1 hr ago | 45 Views

Let's work together, Mnangagwa urges nation

1 hr ago | 37 Views

Filling stations warned against fuel hoarding

1 hr ago | 45 Views

Registered vehicles up 34%

1 hr ago | 46 Views

Let's work together, Mnangagwa urges nation

1 hr ago | 47 Views

Chiwenga warns striking doctors

1 hr ago | 158 Views

Chiwenga speaks on striking doctors

1 hr ago | 991 Views

God's Answer to Zimbabwe - UCARDGPZ Christmas Message

2 hrs ago | 321 Views

Mugabe -Tsvangirai relations; Mutambara bares his soul

3 hrs ago | 1452 Views

Economic meltdown pushing many into poverty

4 hrs ago | 513 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days