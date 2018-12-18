Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Delays in appointing substantive PG hampering NPA

by Staff reporter
53 mins ago | Views
THE delay in the appointment of a substantive Prosecutor-General (PG) is creating a cloud of uncertainty at the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), it has emerged.

Highly-placed sources told NewsDay that all was not well at the NPA following what appeared to be delays in appointing a new PG, months after the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) completed the interviewing process and shortlisted three names from which President Emmerson Mnangagwa is expected to choose from.

The delay, insiders say, had taken off steam from Acting PG Kumbirai Hodzi, who is reportedly not on the shortlist currently being considered by the President.

"Hodzi appears to have resigned to fate after he got wind that his name is not among the top three, and he is now not planning for the NPA future, but just appears to be waiting for the new boss to come in," a source said.

Hodzi was sworn in an acting capacity, taking over after Ray Goba, who was forced to resign weeks after Mnangagwa set up a tribunal to investigate his suitability to hold office.

The Law Society of Zimbabwe (LSZ) has raised concern about the delay, saying the post of PG should be quickly filled to allow it to operate independently and for the office bearer to enjoy full protection of the Constitution.

"It is obvious that there is concern when a critical position, protected by the Constitution, is held in an acting capacity for a long time. The decision-making of a person holding office in an acting capacity is not the same as that of a substantive person," LSZ said.

The President does not need to set up a tribunal to investigate the suitability of an acting PG to hold office if he wants him removed from office.

Justice minister Ziyambi Ziyambi, however, said there was nothing that would stop the President from making the appointment when he saw it fit.

"We did all the processes and submitted the three names to the President. I would not know why he has not made the appointment yet or when he will make it. There is no need to put the President under unnecessary pressure, but I know he is seized with the matter and will make the appointment when he is ready," Ziyambi said.

The minister refused to confirm if Hodzi had made the cut for the top three, adding that he had not noticed a change in attitude towards his responsibilities.

"He is a professional and has continued to discharge his duties according to the terms of reference in his appointment. These were not altered by the interviews, and I think it is not true to say his work is being affected," the minister added.

"I will not release the names of the three shortlisted, it is up to the President to make that disclosure or not."

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

4 killed in Bulawayo - Harare highway crash

24 mins ago | 229 Views

Zimbabwe reviews Visa requirements for tourism markets

25 mins ago | 70 Views

Mnangagwa okayed deadly army deployment

29 mins ago | 225 Views

Army general haunts Mnangagwa

30 mins ago | 422 Views

'Zimbabweans postpone Christmas this year'

31 mins ago | 107 Views

3 Zimbabweans win Rhodes scholarships

31 mins ago | 124 Views

Teachers report loan sharks to Mnangagwa

32 mins ago | 99 Views

Mnangagwa, Judges lock horns

33 mins ago | 120 Views

Of Zimbabwe Parly fashion police, odd dressers

34 mins ago | 47 Views

Varsity graduates hope for better Zimbabwe

35 mins ago | 19 Views

Bulawayo City Council to ration water

35 mins ago | 51 Views

Doctors take fight to Supreme Court

36 mins ago | 69 Views

Chivayo apologises to ZPC

37 mins ago | 79 Views

Driver, passengers arrested enroute to Zimbabwe from SA

45 mins ago | 256 Views

Grace Mugabe fails to pay farm workers for 3 months

45 mins ago | 84 Views

Travellers frustrated as Zimbabwe delays crossings at Beitbridge border

46 mins ago | 98 Views

Chiwenga suspends striking doctors

50 mins ago | 255 Views

'Free education will require $1 billion'

51 mins ago | 121 Views

Mutsvangwa ouster plot latest

52 mins ago | 381 Views

Zanu PF blocks MDC bid to scrap 2% tax

54 mins ago | 104 Views

Judge bars Immigration Department from conducting hearings

55 mins ago | 80 Views

Musician takes wife to court over infidelity

55 mins ago | 157 Views

'Align laws to minimise child abuse'

56 mins ago | 18 Views

Toilets facilities poser for Beitbridge

58 mins ago | 43 Views

ECD teacher shortages hit Lupane

59 mins ago | 38 Views

Cop jailed 12 years for robbery

60 mins ago | 75 Views

Zimra to up surveillance on businesses

1 hr ago | 66 Views

Show some leadership, Mr Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 93 Views

Mapeza assaults FC Platinum team vice-captain

1 hr ago | 126 Views

Police hunt 'killer' villager

1 hr ago | 91 Views

Chamisa sends state into panic mode

1 hr ago | 876 Views

'Jolly Jesus' killed before Xmas

1 hr ago | 104 Views

Makamba Busha calls for removal of sanctions

1 hr ago | 30 Views

TSCZ deploys roadblocks

1 hr ago | 26 Views

SA assures holiday travellers

1 hr ago | 37 Views

Mnangagwa warns civil servants

1 hr ago | 123 Views

Mnangagwa urges patience in Christmas message

1 hr ago | 46 Views

MSU gets 30 condom dispensers

1 hr ago | 33 Views

Chiwenga to discipliner striking health workers

1 hr ago | 78 Views

No changes to requirements for children travelling to South Africa - Immigration

1 hr ago | 44 Views

Let's work together, Mnangagwa urges nation

1 hr ago | 37 Views

Filling stations warned against fuel hoarding

1 hr ago | 45 Views

Registered vehicles up 34%

1 hr ago | 46 Views

Let's work together, Mnangagwa urges nation

1 hr ago | 47 Views

Chiwenga warns striking doctors

1 hr ago | 157 Views

Chiwenga speaks on striking doctors

1 hr ago | 977 Views

God's Answer to Zimbabwe - UCARDGPZ Christmas Message

2 hrs ago | 320 Views

Mugabe -Tsvangirai relations; Mutambara bares his soul

3 hrs ago | 1446 Views

Economic meltdown pushing many into poverty

4 hrs ago | 512 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days