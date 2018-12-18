News / National
Chiwenga suspends striking doctors
The Health Services Board (HSB) has suspended with immediate effect 530 junior doctors, for embarking on an illegal strike.
The doctors have been suspended for the next 14 days to pave way for investigations into allegations against them.
The affected doctors will not be paid any salary or benefits during the 14-day suspension period and have been prohibited from visiting their respective work places or carrying out any work related duties.
More to follow....
Source - zimpapers