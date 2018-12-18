Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Driver, passengers arrested enroute to Zimbabwe from SA

by Agencies
45 mins ago | Views
An unlicensed driver of an unroadworthy vehicle, which was transporting undocumented foreign nationals to Zimbabwe, has been arrested during a road block led by Transport Deputy Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga in Limpopo.

The overloaded bakkie was stopped at Mogwadi in the Senwabarwana area.

Chikunga said its concerning that the vehicle travelled from Brits in the North West without being impounded.

"The driver does not have a driver's license, the license disc is expired, the vehicle is unroadworthy, the vehicle is overloaded and the passengers do not have passports. They were arrested," she said.

"This is actually worrying because it's not like the people are arriving in the country, they are already in the country attempting to leave the country. They have been in South Africa without documents."

The arrested driver, who doesn't want to be named, does not believe he committed an offence.

"I'm taking them to Zimbabwe for the holidays. Yes, I drove from North West to Limpopo just as others drive from here to Cape Town without a license," he said.

"I have not killed anyone and I won't, I am a good driver. I know the passengers don't have passports but they should be spared because they are not animals."

Source - Agencies

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

4 killed in Bulawayo - Harare highway crash

24 mins ago | 227 Views

Zimbabwe reviews Visa requirements for tourism markets

25 mins ago | 67 Views

Mnangagwa okayed deadly army deployment

29 mins ago | 222 Views

Army general haunts Mnangagwa

30 mins ago | 419 Views

'Zimbabweans postpone Christmas this year'

30 mins ago | 106 Views

3 Zimbabweans win Rhodes scholarships

31 mins ago | 122 Views

Teachers report loan sharks to Mnangagwa

32 mins ago | 99 Views

Mnangagwa, Judges lock horns

33 mins ago | 120 Views

Of Zimbabwe Parly fashion police, odd dressers

33 mins ago | 47 Views

Varsity graduates hope for better Zimbabwe

34 mins ago | 19 Views

Bulawayo City Council to ration water

35 mins ago | 49 Views

Doctors take fight to Supreme Court

36 mins ago | 69 Views

Chivayo apologises to ZPC

36 mins ago | 78 Views

Grace Mugabe fails to pay farm workers for 3 months

45 mins ago | 84 Views

Travellers frustrated as Zimbabwe delays crossings at Beitbridge border

46 mins ago | 98 Views

Chiwenga suspends striking doctors

50 mins ago | 255 Views

'Free education will require $1 billion'

51 mins ago | 121 Views

Mutsvangwa ouster plot latest

52 mins ago | 379 Views

Delays in appointing substantive PG hampering NPA

53 mins ago | 53 Views

Zanu PF blocks MDC bid to scrap 2% tax

54 mins ago | 104 Views

Judge bars Immigration Department from conducting hearings

54 mins ago | 80 Views

Musician takes wife to court over infidelity

55 mins ago | 157 Views

'Align laws to minimise child abuse'

56 mins ago | 18 Views

Toilets facilities poser for Beitbridge

58 mins ago | 43 Views

ECD teacher shortages hit Lupane

58 mins ago | 38 Views

Cop jailed 12 years for robbery

59 mins ago | 75 Views

Zimra to up surveillance on businesses

1 hr ago | 66 Views

Show some leadership, Mr Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 92 Views

Mapeza assaults FC Platinum team vice-captain

1 hr ago | 126 Views

Police hunt 'killer' villager

1 hr ago | 91 Views

Chamisa sends state into panic mode

1 hr ago | 873 Views

'Jolly Jesus' killed before Xmas

1 hr ago | 104 Views

Makamba Busha calls for removal of sanctions

1 hr ago | 30 Views

TSCZ deploys roadblocks

1 hr ago | 26 Views

SA assures holiday travellers

1 hr ago | 37 Views

Mnangagwa warns civil servants

1 hr ago | 123 Views

Mnangagwa urges patience in Christmas message

1 hr ago | 46 Views

MSU gets 30 condom dispensers

1 hr ago | 33 Views

Chiwenga to discipliner striking health workers

1 hr ago | 78 Views

No changes to requirements for children travelling to South Africa - Immigration

1 hr ago | 44 Views

Let's work together, Mnangagwa urges nation

1 hr ago | 37 Views

Filling stations warned against fuel hoarding

1 hr ago | 44 Views

Registered vehicles up 34%

1 hr ago | 46 Views

Let's work together, Mnangagwa urges nation

1 hr ago | 47 Views

Chiwenga warns striking doctors

1 hr ago | 157 Views

Chiwenga speaks on striking doctors

1 hr ago | 973 Views

God's Answer to Zimbabwe - UCARDGPZ Christmas Message

2 hrs ago | 320 Views

Mugabe -Tsvangirai relations; Mutambara bares his soul

3 hrs ago | 1446 Views

Economic meltdown pushing many into poverty

4 hrs ago | 512 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days