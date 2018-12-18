Latest News Editor's Choice


Bulawayo City Council to ration water

by Staff reporter
35 mins ago | Views
Bulawayo City Council has notified residents of water rationing following the inconsistent supply of water to the Magwegwe Reservoir.

In a recent notice issued town clerk Christopher Dube said: "The City of Bulawayo would like to advise members of the public that Magwegwe Reservoir continues to be affected by various water supply disruptions, and shedding will be introduced to normalise its level as previously advertised."

Dube said in a bid to manage water supply from the reservoir, the local authority "would like to advise that there will be an interruption of water distribution to areas being provided directly from Criterion and Magwegwe Reservoirs."

He added that the water rationing programme will be subject to change if the reservoir level improves or deteriorates beyond critical level. The water rationing will mostly affects high density suburbs such as Emganwini, Sizinda, Mpopoma, Cowdray Park, Pumula and Luveve among others.


