Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Varsity graduates hope for better Zimbabwe

by Staff reporter
34 mins ago | Views
Calls for equipping the girl child with educational skills have been growing louder across the world with Zimbabwe being one of the countries to partake in the ''every girl child in school campaign.''

This development has seen most girls attaining tertiary education with greater hopes that the education will uproot them from poverty and usher them into the emancipated zone of opportunities.

A quick chat with three former students of the Women's University in Africa unveiled the current emerging crisis affecting most female Zimbabwean graduates in the face of harsh economic situation.

We caught up with Monica Chombe, 29, Getrude Nindi, 23, and Amanda Chaniwa, 26, to discuss issues surrounding their expectations of the recent launch of our re-branded sister paper Daily News on Sunday.

Chombe said she has great expectations from the Daily News on Sunday she is hoping that it would provide a platform for young women to tell our stories and be heard.

"As someone who is looking for employment, I expect to be able to access job adverts from the paper. One thing that the world should know is that education alone is not enough if there are no opportunities for us to show and implement our knowledge.

"The world is a harsh place for any woman who has no source of income. We end up being forced into marriage as a getaway from poverty, and being prone to gender-based violence.

"So all we asking for is for government to also ensure that it provides opportunities of employment on top of creating spaces for education," said Chombe.

Nindi said the re-branding is indeed a noble idea. "We want to see more of women in education and less of models. I am grateful for the opportunity which the paper will provide for unemployed graduates, as we will be able to see job opportunities in the paper and try our luck."

Chaniwa said the issue of unemployment is a very sensitive topic. "It pains me to know that our peers resort to selling their bodies on the street in order to get money and as means of survival.

"The scorn that you get from people who would laugh at you saying your education did not amount to anything as you will be struggling like everybody else, strikes deep into the heart. . However, I hope the coming in of Daily News on Sunday will ease our struggle as we will be getting job adverts."

Source - dailynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

4 killed in Bulawayo - Harare highway crash

23 mins ago | 222 Views

Zimbabwe reviews Visa requirements for tourism markets

24 mins ago | 65 Views

Mnangagwa okayed deadly army deployment

28 mins ago | 218 Views

Army general haunts Mnangagwa

29 mins ago | 412 Views

'Zimbabweans postpone Christmas this year'

30 mins ago | 105 Views

3 Zimbabweans win Rhodes scholarships

31 mins ago | 117 Views

Teachers report loan sharks to Mnangagwa

31 mins ago | 99 Views

Mnangagwa, Judges lock horns

32 mins ago | 118 Views

Of Zimbabwe Parly fashion police, odd dressers

33 mins ago | 46 Views

Bulawayo City Council to ration water

35 mins ago | 49 Views

Doctors take fight to Supreme Court

35 mins ago | 69 Views

Chivayo apologises to ZPC

36 mins ago | 78 Views

Driver, passengers arrested enroute to Zimbabwe from SA

44 mins ago | 256 Views

Grace Mugabe fails to pay farm workers for 3 months

45 mins ago | 84 Views

Travellers frustrated as Zimbabwe delays crossings at Beitbridge border

46 mins ago | 98 Views

Chiwenga suspends striking doctors

50 mins ago | 255 Views

'Free education will require $1 billion'

51 mins ago | 121 Views

Mutsvangwa ouster plot latest

52 mins ago | 378 Views

Delays in appointing substantive PG hampering NPA

53 mins ago | 52 Views

Zanu PF blocks MDC bid to scrap 2% tax

53 mins ago | 104 Views

Judge bars Immigration Department from conducting hearings

54 mins ago | 80 Views

Musician takes wife to court over infidelity

54 mins ago | 157 Views

'Align laws to minimise child abuse'

55 mins ago | 18 Views

Toilets facilities poser for Beitbridge

57 mins ago | 43 Views

ECD teacher shortages hit Lupane

58 mins ago | 38 Views

Cop jailed 12 years for robbery

59 mins ago | 75 Views

Zimra to up surveillance on businesses

60 mins ago | 66 Views

Show some leadership, Mr Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 92 Views

Mapeza assaults FC Platinum team vice-captain

1 hr ago | 125 Views

Police hunt 'killer' villager

1 hr ago | 91 Views

Chamisa sends state into panic mode

1 hr ago | 871 Views

'Jolly Jesus' killed before Xmas

1 hr ago | 104 Views

Makamba Busha calls for removal of sanctions

1 hr ago | 30 Views

TSCZ deploys roadblocks

1 hr ago | 26 Views

SA assures holiday travellers

1 hr ago | 37 Views

Mnangagwa warns civil servants

1 hr ago | 122 Views

Mnangagwa urges patience in Christmas message

1 hr ago | 46 Views

MSU gets 30 condom dispensers

1 hr ago | 33 Views

Chiwenga to discipliner striking health workers

1 hr ago | 78 Views

No changes to requirements for children travelling to South Africa - Immigration

1 hr ago | 42 Views

Let's work together, Mnangagwa urges nation

1 hr ago | 37 Views

Filling stations warned against fuel hoarding

1 hr ago | 44 Views

Registered vehicles up 34%

1 hr ago | 46 Views

Let's work together, Mnangagwa urges nation

1 hr ago | 47 Views

Chiwenga warns striking doctors

1 hr ago | 156 Views

Chiwenga speaks on striking doctors

1 hr ago | 970 Views

God's Answer to Zimbabwe - UCARDGPZ Christmas Message

2 hrs ago | 320 Views

Mugabe -Tsvangirai relations; Mutambara bares his soul

3 hrs ago | 1444 Views

Economic meltdown pushing many into poverty

4 hrs ago | 512 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days