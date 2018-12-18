Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Teachers report loan sharks to Mnangagwa

by Staff reporter
22 mins ago | Views
Troubled escalating deductions on their payslips in an unfavourable economic environment, teachers have handed President Emmerson Mnangagwa a list of 16 loan sharks whom they allege are swindling them.

In their written submissions, the Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (PTUZ) led by Takavafira Zhou last week alleged that there might be some government bigwigs working hand in glove with the Salary Service Bureau (SSB) to deprive them of their hard earned earnings, noting that in some cases loan deductions have resumed without their members' permission.

PTUZ bemoaned that while the teachers are wallowing in poverty, money lenders and other unauthorised deductions have only added to their suffering.

"We have previously raised the issue with your Office…President, that some money lending firms and other organisations are fleecing our members without their permission," noted PTUZ.

"It would seem that either these companies are above the law or are conniving with officials of the SSB to deduct these monies without the permission of the affected members. Another possibility is that they are politically connected and are protected whenever they are challenged to stop their thievery; and the SSB is allowing deductions on members' payslips that are above the accepted thresholds."

The loan facilities offered by the noted local loan companies have of late become synonymous with civil servants.

A common feature with most money lenders is that civil servants including teachers form the basis of their clientele who are all desperate to access easy loans.

Analysts recently raised the need to establish a proper and well-capacitated national Credit Clearing Bureau where the names and credit histories of all borrowers can be accessed.

They have indicated that this does not only protect borrowers from unfair lending practices, but also enables lenders to access vital credit history information about their clients and potential clients.

A situation without a functioning central credit bureau, and no legislation to protect borrowers and lenders, leaves consumers vulnerable to irresponsible and sometimes downright unfair credit practices.

The PTUZ leadership presented teachers' grievances to Mnangagwa last Friday, where they demanded for their salaries to be in US dollars, noting that members of the union have become incapacitated.

Addressing journalists after a closed meeting with the president, Raymond Majongwe, the union's secretary-general said Mnangagwa had promised to respond to the union formally.

Teachers have threatened not to return to work when schools open in January, if their challenges are not addressed.

Source - dailynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

4 killed in Bulawayo - Harare highway crash

14 mins ago | 115 Views

Zimbabwe reviews Visa requirements for tourism markets

14 mins ago | 29 Views

Mnangagwa okayed deadly army deployment

18 mins ago | 125 Views

Army general haunts Mnangagwa

19 mins ago | 238 Views

'Zimbabweans postpone Christmas this year'

20 mins ago | 63 Views

3 Zimbabweans win Rhodes scholarships

21 mins ago | 75 Views

Mnangagwa, Judges lock horns

22 mins ago | 100 Views

Of Zimbabwe Parly fashion police, odd dressers

23 mins ago | 37 Views

Varsity graduates hope for better Zimbabwe

24 mins ago | 15 Views

Bulawayo City Council to ration water

25 mins ago | 43 Views

Doctors take fight to Supreme Court

26 mins ago | 57 Views

Chivayo apologises to ZPC

26 mins ago | 62 Views

Driver, passengers arrested enroute to Zimbabwe from SA

34 mins ago | 242 Views

Grace Mugabe fails to pay farm workers for 3 months

35 mins ago | 76 Views

Travellers frustrated as Zimbabwe delays crossings at Beitbridge border

36 mins ago | 92 Views

Chiwenga suspends striking doctors

40 mins ago | 248 Views

'Free education will require $1 billion'

41 mins ago | 113 Views

Mutsvangwa ouster plot latest

42 mins ago | 343 Views

Delays in appointing substantive PG hampering NPA

43 mins ago | 52 Views

Zanu PF blocks MDC bid to scrap 2% tax

44 mins ago | 100 Views

Judge bars Immigration Department from conducting hearings

44 mins ago | 76 Views

Musician takes wife to court over infidelity

45 mins ago | 151 Views

'Align laws to minimise child abuse'

46 mins ago | 18 Views

Toilets facilities poser for Beitbridge

47 mins ago | 38 Views

ECD teacher shortages hit Lupane

48 mins ago | 35 Views

Cop jailed 12 years for robbery

49 mins ago | 72 Views

Zimra to up surveillance on businesses

50 mins ago | 62 Views

Show some leadership, Mr Mnangagwa

51 mins ago | 89 Views

Mapeza assaults FC Platinum team vice-captain

52 mins ago | 118 Views

Police hunt 'killer' villager

52 mins ago | 85 Views

Chamisa sends state into panic mode

52 mins ago | 746 Views

'Jolly Jesus' killed before Xmas

53 mins ago | 102 Views

Makamba Busha calls for removal of sanctions

54 mins ago | 29 Views

TSCZ deploys roadblocks

55 mins ago | 24 Views

SA assures holiday travellers

55 mins ago | 36 Views

Mnangagwa warns civil servants

56 mins ago | 114 Views

Mnangagwa urges patience in Christmas message

57 mins ago | 41 Views

MSU gets 30 condom dispensers

58 mins ago | 33 Views

Chiwenga to discipliner striking health workers

58 mins ago | 73 Views

No changes to requirements for children travelling to South Africa - Immigration

59 mins ago | 42 Views

Let's work together, Mnangagwa urges nation

1 hr ago | 36 Views

Filling stations warned against fuel hoarding

1 hr ago | 44 Views

Registered vehicles up 34%

1 hr ago | 42 Views

Let's work together, Mnangagwa urges nation

1 hr ago | 47 Views

Chiwenga warns striking doctors

1 hr ago | 149 Views

Chiwenga speaks on striking doctors

1 hr ago | 840 Views

God's Answer to Zimbabwe - UCARDGPZ Christmas Message

2 hrs ago | 318 Views

Mugabe -Tsvangirai relations; Mutambara bares his soul

3 hrs ago | 1421 Views

Economic meltdown pushing many into poverty

3 hrs ago | 508 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days