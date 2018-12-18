3 Zimbabweans win Rhodes scholarships

News / National

by Staff reporter

Three young Zimbabweans - Shantel Marekera, Itai Muzhingi and Tatenda Magetsi - will study at Oxford University next year under the 2019 Zimbabwe Rhodes Scholarship.The scholarship fund, which covers tuition and living expenses in Oxford, selected the three from a shortlist of eight.The other students on the shortlist considered by the Zimbabwe Rhodes Scholarship selection committee are Wadzanayi Masiiwa (University of Zimbabwe), Katherine Brooke (Agnes Scott University - USA), Rumbidzai Jera (University of Zimbabwe), Maakwe Cumanzala (USA) and Clarety Kaseke (Bernard College University - USA)."Getting a Rhodes scholarship is a chance for me to join a community of change makers and transformative leaders I have identified with for a long time. At Oxford, I will get a second BA in Jurisprudence," said Marekera, a graduate of Arizona State University, who is looking forward to studying for a BA in Jurisprudence at Oxford University.