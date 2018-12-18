Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe reviews Visa requirements for tourism markets

by Staff reporter
24 mins ago | Views
The government is reviewing Visa requirements for tourism markets such as United States of America, Canada, Japan, South Korea, India and United Kingdom to increase foreign arrivals.

Zimbabwe is seeking to regain lost tourism market share to improve the tourism sector performance.

The move is being made possible by reviewing Visa requirements from the source markets, said Zimbabwe Tourism Authority Acting Chief Executive Officer Mr Givemore Chidzidzi.

"We are doing our best to focus on the possibilities of the revival of the sector to unlock more potential," he said.

The relaxation of Visa requirements will greatly aid Zimbabwe in achieving tourist arrival targets, notes tourism entrepreneur Mr George Seremwe.

"What more can we anticipate if the sector is poised to reap better returns then it is just the right thing for the nation," he said.

Safari Operators Association of Zimbabwe president Mr Emmanuel Fundira said the major thrust should be on increasing foreign currency generation.

"We are just concerned and if the trend continues it will just be another key challenge," he said.

The 2019 national budget statement reveals that Zimbabwe's tourism receipts are expected to increase from US$1 billion in 2017 to US$3.5 billion by 2023.

Attractive tourism packages have also been cited as key in encouraging tourist interest on destination Zimbabwe.

