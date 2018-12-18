4 killed in Bulawayo - Harare highway crash

News / National

by Staff reporter

Four people died on the spot when a vehicle they were travelling in collided head on with a haulage truck that was travelling in the opposite direction.The accident occurred on the 393 kilometre peg along Bulawayo-Harare highway, near Fort Rixon this morning.In a statement, police spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba said the four were travelling in a Botswana registered vehicle.The driver of the haulage truck and his passenger were injured and were taken to hospital.