Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Long distance bus operators rip off travellers

by STaff Reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Long distance public transport operators have more than quadrupled fares, dealing a body blow to last-minute holiday travellers desperate to mix and mingle with friends and relatives over the Christmas holiday. Many people were left stranded because they could not raise the new fares which came as the nation is facing erratic fuel supplies.

The operators claim to be sourcing fuel from the illegal black market and must pass on the cost to travellers.

The Herald observed dejected would-be travellers at Mbare Musika bus terminus yesterday who were shocked by the scale of the fare hikes.

A trip from Harare to Mhondoro (about 100km) now costs $25, up from $6. Travelling from Harare to Gokwe will now cost the passenger between $45 and $50, up from about $15 a week ago. Those travelling from Harare to Masvingo had to part with fares ranging between $35 and $40.

Our Midlands Bureau reports that public transport operators in that city are demanding fares ranging between $40 and $50 for a trip to Harare.

Those travelling from Gweru to Gokwe were also charged punitive fares. Transport operators who spoke to The Herald said they get diesel on the black market where prices are hugely inflated. They claimed 20 litres of diesel can cost up to $80 depending on the demand.

"We are forced to hike these fares due to the fuel shortages. We are relying on the black market for supplies," said one operator.

Travellers accused public transport operators of profiteering from the current erratic supplies on the formal market.

"The fares that are being charged here are ridiculous. Someone wants to take advantage of the situation to demand $30 for a trip to go to Lower Gweru, a distance of less than 40 km from Gweru city?" said Onismus Ndlovu.

"I have cancelled the trip," he said.

Mr Ndlovu said he intended to celebrate Christmas holidays with his family in Lower Gweru but would now have to come up with other holiday plans.

"We are five who were supposed to travel and we cannot afford the fares. We have to come up with other plans," he said.

Another traveller, Mr Byron Nyoni, said the bus crews had no justification for the new fares.

"What I have realised is that there is lawlessness in the transport sector.

"They are doing whatever they want because there is no fixed fare. Short distances are the most expensive. Imagine I want to go to Silobela, which is about 40km outside Kwekwe, and commuter omnibus crews are charging $35. It is not normal," said Mr Nyoni.

Ms Lorraine Goto of Gokwe said buses were charging $70 and $75 to travel to Gokwe from Gweru. "I had no choice but to leave behind my two children who wanted to accompany me to Gokwe. I paid $75 for the trip," she said.

Mr Timothy Maromo, a bus driver with Mwenje Bus Services, blamed it on fuel shortages. "We get fuel on the black market so there is no choice but to hike the fares," he said.

Energy and Power Development Minister Dr Joram Gumbo yesterday said he was engaging major fuel suppliers who had pledged to work round the clock to ease the fuel situation.

He urged the public to desist from hoarding fuel.

"The fuel situation remains constrained primarily due to a huge increase in fuel demand since May. As you might be aware, the country is also facing foreign currency shortages.

"I also want to appeal to the public to be economic on the use of fuel. We should be very conservative on what we do or use fuel on. The country is however not dry.Our major fuel companies have assured me that they will continue supplying fuel throughout the festive season," he said.

Zuva Petroleum chief executive officer Mr Birthwell Gumbo, who is also the Petroleum Association of Zimbabwe chairperson, told The Herald: "We are providing our normal daily supply to the market."


Source - Herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: Ndebele King arrives in Bulawayo from Johannesburg

52 mins ago | 464 Views

Qoki ZiNdlovukazi and associated donors feed the homeless this Christmas

56 mins ago | 127 Views

Mthuli Ncube grilled over traffic fines

1 hr ago | 652 Views

Mapeza beats up 'drunk' Bello

1 hr ago | 492 Views

Harare man found with human head faces murder charge

2 hrs ago | 616 Views

MPs say 'Yes' to Mthuli Ncube's 2% tax

2 hrs ago | 315 Views

BCC offers 50% discount for forex payments

2 hrs ago | 331 Views

Foreigners blamed for causing fuel crisis in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 1229 Views

4 killed in Bulawayo-Harare highway crash

14 hrs ago | 3714 Views

War vets disown demonstrators against Mnangagwa

14 hrs ago | 1924 Views

Zimbabwe reviews Visa requirements for tourism markets

14 hrs ago | 1336 Views

Mnangagwa okayed deadly army deployment

14 hrs ago | 3078 Views

Army general haunts Mnangagwa

14 hrs ago | 9260 Views

'Zimbabweans postpone Christmas this year'

14 hrs ago | 1465 Views

3 Zimbabweans win Rhodes scholarships

14 hrs ago | 1620 Views

Teachers report loan sharks to Mnangagwa

14 hrs ago | 906 Views

Mnangagwa, Judges lock horns

14 hrs ago | 1546 Views

Of Zimbabwe Parly fashion police, odd dressers

14 hrs ago | 233 Views

Varsity graduates hope for better Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 115 Views

Bulawayo City Council to ration water

14 hrs ago | 286 Views

Doctors take fight to Supreme Court

14 hrs ago | 334 Views

Chivayo apologises to ZPC

14 hrs ago | 631 Views

Driver, passengers arrested enroute to Zimbabwe from SA

14 hrs ago | 909 Views

Grace Mugabe fails to pay farm workers for 3 months

14 hrs ago | 544 Views

Travellers frustrated as Zimbabwe delays crossings at Beitbridge border

14 hrs ago | 329 Views

Chiwenga suspends striking doctors

14 hrs ago | 590 Views

'Free education will require $1 billion'

14 hrs ago | 345 Views

Mutsvangwa ouster plot latest

14 hrs ago | 1399 Views

Delays in appointing substantive PG hampering NPA

14 hrs ago | 115 Views

Zanu PF blocks MDC bid to scrap 2% tax

14 hrs ago | 259 Views

Judge bars Immigration Department from conducting hearings

14 hrs ago | 224 Views

Musician takes wife to court over infidelity

14 hrs ago | 558 Views

'Align laws to minimise child abuse'

14 hrs ago | 39 Views

Toilets facilities poser for Beitbridge

14 hrs ago | 92 Views

ECD teacher shortages hit Lupane

14 hrs ago | 110 Views

Cop jailed 12 years for robbery

14 hrs ago | 218 Views

Zimra to up surveillance on businesses

14 hrs ago | 169 Views

Show some leadership, Mr Mnangagwa

14 hrs ago | 184 Views

Mapeza assaults FC Platinum team vice-captain

14 hrs ago | 540 Views

Police hunt 'killer' villager

14 hrs ago | 205 Views

Chamisa sends state into panic mode

14 hrs ago | 6583 Views

'Jolly Jesus' killed before Xmas

14 hrs ago | 384 Views

Makamba Busha calls for removal of sanctions

14 hrs ago | 56 Views

TSCZ deploys roadblocks

14 hrs ago | 41 Views

SA assures holiday travellers

14 hrs ago | 67 Views

Mnangagwa warns civil servants

14 hrs ago | 345 Views

Mnangagwa urges patience in Christmas message

14 hrs ago | 172 Views

MSU gets 30 condom dispensers

14 hrs ago | 72 Views

Chiwenga to discipliner striking health workers

14 hrs ago | 142 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days