News / National

Harare man found with human head faces murder charge

by Staff Reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A Harare man who was allegedly caught with a human head in the car he was driving after a high-speed chase appeared in court yesterday charged with murder. Emmanuel Matsika (27) was driving a suspected stolen vehicle.

Police had earlier recovered a headless body in a disused toilet in Harare's light industrial area.
Matsika, who is homeless and stays at a dump site at the University of Zimbabwe, appeared before Harare magistrate Mr Elisha Singano who denied him bail and remanded the matter to January 7.

Allegations are that Matsika hatched a plan to kill the now deceased David Arendi.
He allegedly went to a disused toilet at the corner of Lyton and Paisley roads in Workington, Harare on December 21 and confronted Arendi, killed and cut off his head using a knife.

He then allegedly took Arendi's head and left his body at the scene.
Matsika was later arrested after a high-speed chase and police recovered two blood-stained knives and the head in the car he was driving.

Matsika allegedly indicated to the police how he murdered Arendi at the crime scene.
Prosecutor Mr Shepherd Makonde applied for Matsika to be treated as a psychiatric patient, but the magistrate, Mr Singano dismissed the application saying Matsika was in his right senses and fully understood and appreciated the allegations against him.

Matsika is yet to disclose why he allegedly killed Arendi.

Source - Herald

Most Popular In 7 Days