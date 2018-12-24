Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Details of Gen Tongogara's death emerge, Muchinguri breaks down

by Staff Reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Survivors of the 1979 December 26 Mozambique accident that claimed the life of General Josiah Magama Tongogara have opened up on what transpired on the fateful day.

This comes as the nation marks the 39th anniversary of the death of the late national hero.

Defence Minister, Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri broke down as she narrated the gory story of General Tongo's death.

She said history has been distorted for long and hence the need to set the record straight on the circumstances.

Acting Commander Zimbabwe Defence Forces, Lieutenant General Edzayi Chimonyo also poured out his heart on the great loss Zimbabwe suffered as a result of the death of General Tongo.

He said he was the first person to open the door of the vehicle the general was travelling with.

Source - zbc

