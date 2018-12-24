Woman (23) axes hubby to death on Christmas eve

News / National

by Staff Reporter

A 23-year-old Mutare woman allegedly killed her husband by striking him with an axe following a domestic dispute on Christmas eve.Anesu Mafokosho aged 23 of Chikanga Phase 2 in Mutare is on the run following the alleged murder of her husband Vitalis Mudhumo aged 26.It is believed that Mafokosho and Mudhumo had long standing disputes dating back to September this year and on Christmas eve, the couple allegedly had a heated argument in the morning.Prior to the incident, it is believed the couple had gone for shopping in the morning and upon returning from town they allegedly started a fight that led to Mudhumo packing his bags threatening to leave Mafokosho.Mafokosho, in anger, allegedly struck Mudhumo three times on the neck using an axe.The deceased is said to have bled to death while lying on the bedroom floor.The matter came to light after Mafokosho phoned her sister whom she informed about the incident.The teenage sister then informed Mudhumo's nephew who then reported the matter to the police.Manicaland provincial police spokesperson Inspector Tavhiringwa Kakohwa confirmed the incident and urged couples to resolve disputes amicably."We urge couples not to resort to violence and to seek counselling from professionals, community and church leaders to avoid such sad incidents," he said.Meanwhile, the police are appealing to members of the public to help with information on the whereabouts of Mafokosho.