Man bashes ex-wife for divorcing him

A Marondera woman was left for dead after being attacked by her former husband who could not take being divorced.

The former husband, Jakie Munene (29) from Harare's Mufakose suburb travelled all the way to Marondera where he allegedly waylaid his 26 year old former wife, Rejoice Matsambe of Chitepo Etension on her way to work.

It is alleged that Munene demanded to know why Matsambe had divorced him.

The former husband is then said to have accused his ex-wife of engaging in prostitution.

Upon failing to get answers, Munene allegedly pulled a stone from a plastic carrier bag he was holding and started assaulting the wife.

Matsambe was rescued by members of the public who apprehended the accused and took him to Dombotombo Police Station.

The accused has since appeared before Marondera Magistrate, Sharon Mashaira facing attempted murder charges and was remanded in custody to the 31st of December after the state led by Pubic Prosecutor Marvelous Muchacha opposed bail.

