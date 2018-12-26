Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Ex-minister's daughter on the police wanted list

by Staff Reporter
1 hr ago | Views
FORMER Home Affairs minister Giles Mutsekwa's daughter, Jacqueline is on the police wanted list after she allegedly teamed up with her accomplices to rob a Harare vendor of valuables and cash, using her father's car.

Mutsekwa, who is the opposition MDC party secretary for defence and security, unsuccessfully approached the courts last week, seeking the release of his vehicle. He told magistrate Morgan Nemadire, through his lawyers from Mahuni Gidiri Law Chambers, that he was being prejudiced as the rightful owner of the vehicle.

In his affidavit, Mutsekwa stated that he is Jacqueline's father - a suspect in the armed robbery.

Mutsekwa submitted that in October, the police came to his house in Mutare and seized his Toyota Prado and Isuzu vehicles.

"Sometime in October 2018, the police came to my house in Mutare and seized my motor vehicles in connection with a criminal case. They also took the Isuzu motor vehicle since they found it on the crime scene, but critical to mention is that all the accused persons in this matter are not the owners of the said motor vehicle," Mutsekwa submitted.

Mutsekwa submitted that the accused persons had not been given their trial date yet, and to wait for finalisation of the matter was prejudicial to him as the rightful owner of the motor vehicles.

But the State represented by Shepherd Makonde opposed the application, saying the vehicles would be used as exhibits in court.

Nemadire upheld the State's arguments that the vehicles must be presented in court as exhibits before being released to the owner.

The Toyota Prado was allegedly tracked from the scene after suspected armed robbers, who include, John Dengure, Edson Dandare, Roy Mugavazi Mutemagazi, Taurai Chitepo, Abel Mukandawire Marufu, Edmore Marwizi Mapuranga, Steven Katewa, Fruitano Billiat and Godwin Kusikwenyu pounced on vendor Tapiwa Muteweye's residence and robbed him of $1 600 and R2 600.

Some of the suspects appeared in court in October.

Source - NewsDay

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Khupe, Mnangagwa for Tsvangirai memorial

1 hr ago | 780 Views

Chiwenga happy with supply of medicines across Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 237 Views

Chiwenga heads for Bulawayo

1 hr ago | 653 Views

Zimbabwean doctors killed over a thousand people in one month of December?

2 hrs ago | 716 Views

Common mistakes in hiring an immigration lawyer you need to avoid

2 hrs ago | 394 Views

'Mnangagwa is #failure itself' said Biti - true, but so are you, hence why all must step down now

2 hrs ago | 921 Views

Zimbabwean businessman sues SA investor

2 hrs ago | 321 Views

Olinda Marowa opens up on hubby's death

2 hrs ago | 1001 Views

ZCTU threatens national shutdown

3 hrs ago | 876 Views

'Mugabe seized my book on Tongogara's death'

3 hrs ago | 1255 Views

Zimbabwe farmers call for cloud seeding

3 hrs ago | 372 Views

Beitbridge Border traffic rises 10,37% in December

3 hrs ago | 218 Views

Chiwenga blasts striking doctors

3 hrs ago | 850 Views

Senior doctors join striking juniors

15 hrs ago | 5211 Views

Chamisa ramps up Mnangagwa pressure

16 hrs ago | 7922 Views

Man bashes ex-wife for divorcing him

16 hrs ago | 2507 Views

Can we hope when there is no hope?

17 hrs ago | 1321 Views

Who Killed Tongogara December 2018 Analysis

17 hrs ago | 6848 Views

Confused Mnangagwa must spare us our hardworking doctors

17 hrs ago | 2325 Views

Tongogara family welcomes new revelations

17 hrs ago | 3731 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days