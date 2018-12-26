Ex-minister's daughter on the police wanted list

News / National

by Staff Reporter

FORMER Home Affairs minister Giles Mutsekwa's daughter, Jacqueline is on the police wanted list after she allegedly teamed up with her accomplices to rob a Harare vendor of valuables and cash, using her father's car.Mutsekwa, who is the opposition MDC party secretary for defence and security, unsuccessfully approached the courts last week, seeking the release of his vehicle. He told magistrate Morgan Nemadire, through his lawyers from Mahuni Gidiri Law Chambers, that he was being prejudiced as the rightful owner of the vehicle.In his affidavit, Mutsekwa stated that he is Jacqueline's father - a suspect in the armed robbery.Mutsekwa submitted that in October, the police came to his house in Mutare and seized his Toyota Prado and Isuzu vehicles."Sometime in October 2018, the police came to my house in Mutare and seized my motor vehicles in connection with a criminal case. They also took the Isuzu motor vehicle since they found it on the crime scene, but critical to mention is that all the accused persons in this matter are not the owners of the said motor vehicle," Mutsekwa submitted.Mutsekwa submitted that the accused persons had not been given their trial date yet, and to wait for finalisation of the matter was prejudicial to him as the rightful owner of the motor vehicles.But the State represented by Shepherd Makonde opposed the application, saying the vehicles would be used as exhibits in court.Nemadire upheld the State's arguments that the vehicles must be presented in court as exhibits before being released to the owner.The Toyota Prado was allegedly tracked from the scene after suspected armed robbers, who include, John Dengure, Edson Dandare, Roy Mugavazi Mutemagazi, Taurai Chitepo, Abel Mukandawire Marufu, Edmore Marwizi Mapuranga, Steven Katewa, Fruitano Billiat and Godwin Kusikwenyu pounced on vendor Tapiwa Muteweye's residence and robbed him of $1 600 and R2 600.Some of the suspects appeared in court in October.