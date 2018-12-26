Latest News Editor's Choice


Boxing Day road accidents toll drops to 9

by Staff Reporter
38 secs ago | Views
The Boxing Day road accident death toll dropped to nine this year from the 16 last year. However, more accidents were recorded this year compared to last year.

National Police spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba, in a statement yesterday, said although the death toll dropped, the high accident occurrence rate was still worrying. She said the total number of fatal accidents this year was eight, while there were 11 fatal accidents recorded on Boxing Day in 2017.

38 people were injured compared to 34 last year.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police would like to inform the public that road traffic accidents statistics for 2018 Boxing Day highlights an increase from 79 recorded in 2017 to 102 in 2018, while nine people were killed in 2018 compared to 16 in 2017," she said. She said human error continued to be a leading cause of carnage on the country's roads.

"Human error continues to be the major cause of accidents on the roads. Drivers are urged to refrain from overtaking where there's no clear vision and straddling the centre line which demarcates road lanes in order to minimise road accidents through head-on collisions or side swipes," she said.

Source - Chronicle

