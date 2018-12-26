New Year's Eve street party for Bulawayo

News / National

by Staff reporter

Bulawayo will this year have a New Year's Eve party that will be in the form of a Shutdown Street Party. The street party that kicks off at 6PM will be held outside The Vista (along 8th avenue, between Fife and Jason Moyo Street) with the very best of Bulawayo DJs set to usher revellers into 2019.DJs Liz, Sweeto, Mzoe, Cue Movement, Passe, Prince, Keitho, Skaiva, Norma that Girl, Crazy D, MH1 are among those who have been shortlisted to entertain revellers on the night.According to one of the organisers of the show, Nkululeko Nkala, there is a catch to attend the party as people have to buy a Chicken Inn product and produce the receipt at the entrance point."What people have to do to gain entry to the venue is very simple. They should buy a Chicken Inn product, be it a One Piecer or anything more from December 29 and produce the receipt at the entrance," said Nkala.A huge stage will be mounted on the night while those who want to be in the VIP section (located at The Vista) will have to buy $5 advance tickets being sold at Skyz Metro FM studios and The Vista. Nkala said the street party was being held in partnership with the Bulawayo City Council and Chicken Inn."Since we're still in the spirit of giving, we encourage people to come with clothes that they can donate to the poor and needy. Proceeds from the street party will also be given to some charities around the city," said Nkala.As a way to also spice up the night, there will be a fireworks display at midnight.Nkala assured party lovers that there will be tight security on the night to weed out criminals."The venue will be barricaded to ensure that people are safe. We've engaged the ZRP to keep people safe and secure during the night."The last time Bulawayo had a meaningful New Year's Bash was a few years back during the Bohlingers Woza parties which featured performances by South African artistes. After Oskido, who was a prominent feature at the inaugural party in 2011 pulled out and introduced his own (Kalawa Homecoming Party), Delta Beverages stopped hosting the Woza parties as their event was left with a few entertainers.