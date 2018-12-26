Latest News Editor's Choice


Union fleeces teachers of thousands of dollars

by Staffg reporter
Teachers who took part in a march from Mutare to Harare under the banner of Almagated Rural Teachers' Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) had in fact, been promised US$100 each but have since not been given the money and are now fighting the organisers for tricking them into demonstrating for nothing.

Disgruntled ARTUZ members said they were promised US$100 each, for the march. They accuse the ARTUZ leadership comprising Obert Masaraure, Dirk Frey and Robson Chere of misappropiating the funds. The teachers were given food hampers instead.

"Participants were supposed to be given US$100 each, but only received Christmas hampers donated by Citizens Manifesto. This infuriated the teachers who feel cheated," said an ARTUZ member.

The rural teachers are now threatening not to take part in such events in future.

"ARTUZ members vowed not to partake in demonstrations slated for 7 January 2019 until the issue of funds is resolved. Some teachers are also questioning the involvement of Citizens Manifesto and Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights in issues to do with the welfare of rural teachers which they suspect was meant to access funds meant for the teachers welfare under ARTUZ," added the source.

They also accuse the leadership of ARTUZ of failure to pay allowances to teachers who participated in the demonstration held in Harare on December 20 meant to pressurise the Government to pay civil servants in United States dollars.

ARTUZ leadership is reportedly living lavish lifestyles when members are struggling. Contacted for comment yesterday, Mr Masaraure dismissed the claims and instead accused Government of failing to address their concerns.

"What I want to assure you is that the movement of teachers will not be stopped. Our concerns are legitimate. We want salaries in US dollars. We are doing it for the good of the nation. This is not an issue to dramatise," he said.

Source - chronicle

