Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Botswana firm eyes Zimbabwe diamond cutting

by Staff reporter
45 mins ago | Views
DIVERSIFIED Botswana headquartered group Hangana Private Limited plans to establish a diamond cutting and polishing centre in Bulawayo as part of its long-term investment in Zimbabwe.

Last week business executives from Hangana were in Bulawayo to sign a Memorandum of Understanding with their local counterparts so that they can start doing business together.

The businesspeople from the two countries intend to work together in different economic sectors and the MoU was facilitated by the office of Bulawayo Provincial Affairs Minister, Judith Ncube through the Bulawayo industry think-tank.

In an interview after the signing of the MoU on fuel supply deal at Minister Ncube's offices at Mhlahlandlela Government Complex in Bulawayo, Hangana legal representative Mr Lewis Maunze who is resident in Zimbabwe said: "We are looking at setting up a diamond cutting and polishing centre in Bulawayo in the long term as we roll out our projects in different sectors. The advantage is that our partners are from Botswana, a country that is doing exceptionally well in the diamond industry.

"In that regard, if the diamond cutting and polishing centre is set up, we are guaranteed enough expertise, skills and experience in the diamond industry."

Although, Mr Maunze would not be drawn into divulging the time frame for the proposed investment, he indicated that they were ready to tap into Zimbabwe's diamond sector.

In a separate interview, Hangana director Retired Lieutenant Colonel Lekitlanye Ovuya also expressed their keen interest to invest in the local diamond cutting and polishing sub-sector. He said his organisation was licensed to deal in rough and precious stones in Botswana and the same licence was a legal document to extend their tentacles into Zimbabwe.

"Given that Zimbabwe has got all the minerals that we can tap into, we want to extend our diamond cutting and polishing service into the country. One of the pre-requesting for us wanting to do business here (Zimbabwe) is that one should be licensed.

"We are licensed in Botswana and that same licence allows us to do business in Zimbabwe and without that licence, we couldn't sit down and talk about diamonds," he said.

"Our main interest with that licence is in cutting and polishing, which is a long-term project. When we came here for our first meeting recently, we found out that there is an opportunity for polishing and that's why we want to go into that because so far Zimbabwe has got the diamonds but they don't have a polishing plant."

The Botswana-based concern is also focused on setting up businesses in areas such as mining, manufacturing and the pharmaceutical industry. Minister Ncube confirmed having held discussions with the Botswana investors through Hangana in different sectors that include manufacturing, mining and pharmaceuticals. The Government has adopted the

"Zimbabwe is open for business" policy with a view of attracting investments from across the globe. Before the ushering in of the new political dispensation in November last year, Zimbabwe's foreign direct investment inflows averaged $500 million, which was far below that of regional peers such as Mozambique and Zambia that ranged between $5 billion and $12 billion annually.

As a result of the new political dispensation, which has taken a bold step towards rebuilding Zimbabwe's international relations with the global village, the country has so far attracted over $16 billion worth of proposed investment projects.

Source - chroincle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa threatened with #ShutDownZimbabwe

31 mins ago | 162 Views

DeMbare in Xmas shopping

32 mins ago | 50 Views

Charambas charm villagers

33 mins ago | 64 Views

Where are modern day Tongogaras?

34 mins ago | 39 Views

An inquiry into commission of inquiry's findings

35 mins ago | 65 Views

Doctors strike symptom of bigger malaise

36 mins ago | 48 Views

Edcon to up stake in Zimbabwe Edgars Stores

37 mins ago | 58 Views

Regal Insurance suspended

38 mins ago | 43 Views

Pepsi ups output in Zimbabwe

39 mins ago | 48 Views

Zimbabwean businessman sues SA investor

40 mins ago | 26 Views

Doctors' strike: A balancing act of ethics and rights

40 mins ago | 19 Views

Underfunding NPA, Zacc dangerous: MP

41 mins ago | 14 Views

Trio 'rapes' neighbour

42 mins ago | 78 Views

Parliament to resume sitting end of January

43 mins ago | 19 Views

Man fatally strikes neighbour with a brick

44 mins ago | 28 Views

Bulawayo forex discount deal not attractive

44 mins ago | 49 Views

Union fleeces teachers of thousands of dollars

46 mins ago | 46 Views

Mnangagwa launches diplomatic offensive

47 mins ago | 61 Views

Chiwenga happy with supply of medicines

47 mins ago | 16 Views

Chiwenga to change doctors intern conditions

48 mins ago | 51 Views

Chiwenga to meet spiritual leaders

49 mins ago | 66 Views

New Year's Eve street party for Bulawayo

50 mins ago | 43 Views

Zimbabwe farmers call for cloud seeding

51 mins ago | 26 Views

Greedy Zimbabwean MPs demand increase in allowances

52 mins ago | 32 Views

US based Zimbabwean spent US $5K personal money to put home country on Google Street View

3 hrs ago | 769 Views

Zimbabwe's economic recovery plan (Zim Plan)

3 hrs ago | 531 Views

US agency warns of imminent drought in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 760 Views

More pain for Zimbabweans as kombis hike fares

3 hrs ago | 1769 Views

Chamisa so obsessed with power

3 hrs ago | 1380 Views

Mugabe mired in Tongogara's death

3 hrs ago | 1251 Views

Hyenas wreak havoc in Tsholotsho

3 hrs ago | 429 Views

Sober people must handle the Doctors' impasse

5 hrs ago | 914 Views

WATCH: Chiwenga fidgets during press conference

5 hrs ago | 3441 Views

Botswana firm eyes Zim diamond cutting

6 hrs ago | 369 Views

FC Platinum await Champions League draw

6 hrs ago | 325 Views

Boxing Day road accidents toll drops to 9

6 hrs ago | 223 Views

Government not dispensing expired drugs, says Mangwana

7 hrs ago | 759 Views

Ex-minister's daughter on the police wanted list

11 hrs ago | 5605 Views

Khupe, Mnangagwa for Tsvangirai memorial

11 hrs ago | 4205 Views

Chiwenga happy with supply of medicines across Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 961 Views

Chiwenga heads for Bulawayo

12 hrs ago | 3266 Views

Zimbabwean doctors killed over a thousand people in one month of December?

12 hrs ago | 3599 Views

Common mistakes in hiring an immigration lawyer you need to avoid

12 hrs ago | 1052 Views

'Mnangagwa is #failure itself' said Biti - true, but so are you, hence why all must step down now

12 hrs ago | 2931 Views

Zimbabwean businessman sues SA investor

13 hrs ago | 616 Views

Olinda Marowa opens up on hubby's death

13 hrs ago | 1985 Views

ZCTU threatens national shutdown

13 hrs ago | 1781 Views

'Mugabe seized my book on Tongogara's death'

13 hrs ago | 2659 Views

Zimbabwe farmers call for cloud seeding

13 hrs ago | 910 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days