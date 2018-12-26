Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bulawayo forex discount deal not attractive

by Staff reporter
35 mins ago | Views
BULAWAYO residents have expressed mixed feelings over council's 50 percent discount policy for those settling their bills in foreign currency only as well as the municipality's plans to sell some residential stands in forex.

Bulawayo City Council started implementing a 50 percent debt cancellation policy only for those paying their bills in foreign currency on December 17. Council also said international organisations operating in the city are now required to pay for services in forex.

In interviews yesterday, Bulawayo residents said while they appreciate that council was taking measures to keep the municipality afloat, the new measures will not benefit the majority of residents who are struggling to make ends meet.

Bulawayo United Residents Association (BURA) chairman Mr Winos Dube described council's move as a gamble.

"I think this is 50/50 situation, council is trying to find means to survive but at the same time it would not get many takers as most people are not earning foreign currency but are paid in Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS)," said Mr Dube.

"I'm also quite aware that most council service providers are demanding foreign currency, so the council is trying to survive in this difficult economic environment." He said the local authority should also incentivise residents who are not earning foreign currency as they also owe it.

Bulawayo Progressive Residents Association programmes coordinator Mr Emmanuel Ndlovu said demanding foreign currency as payment for residential stands will increase the gap between the rich and poor. He said council's 50 percent debt cancellation policy is unattractive considering the rates in the parallel market. Mr Ndlovu said council should have implemented a debt cancellation policy for those paying in bond notes or RTGS even if the discount rate was much lower.

"The 50 percent debt cancellation strategy is not attractive at all. It will not get many takers because at a 1:1 rate someone would rather change his or her foreign currency on the parallel market where the rates are higher and then clear their debts. Selling of stands in foreign currency will see a few locally based residents owning houses as most of them are not getting the hard currency," he said.

"A research that was conducted at the National University of Science and Technology (Nust) proves that most houses in the new suburbs are owned by diaspora based Zimbabweans with most of the occupants lodgers. So diasporans will continue to buy houses while locals will continue being lodgers."

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa threatened with #ShutDownZimbabwe

22 mins ago | 109 Views

DeMbare in Xmas shopping

24 mins ago | 35 Views

Charambas charm villagers

24 mins ago | 46 Views

Where are modern day Tongogaras?

25 mins ago | 30 Views

An inquiry into commission of inquiry's findings

26 mins ago | 52 Views

Doctors strike symptom of bigger malaise

27 mins ago | 40 Views

Edcon to up stake in Zimbabwe Edgars Stores

28 mins ago | 48 Views

Regal Insurance suspended

29 mins ago | 37 Views

Pepsi ups output in Zimbabwe

30 mins ago | 42 Views

Zimbabwean businessman sues SA investor

31 mins ago | 21 Views

Doctors' strike: A balancing act of ethics and rights

31 mins ago | 16 Views

Underfunding NPA, Zacc dangerous: MP

32 mins ago | 12 Views

Trio 'rapes' neighbour

33 mins ago | 74 Views

Parliament to resume sitting end of January

34 mins ago | 18 Views

Man fatally strikes neighbour with a brick

35 mins ago | 27 Views

Botswana firm eyes Zimbabwe diamond cutting

36 mins ago | 17 Views

Union fleeces teachers of thousands of dollars

37 mins ago | 41 Views

Mnangagwa launches diplomatic offensive

38 mins ago | 52 Views

Chiwenga happy with supply of medicines

39 mins ago | 15 Views

Chiwenga to change doctors intern conditions

39 mins ago | 46 Views

Chiwenga to meet spiritual leaders

40 mins ago | 56 Views

New Year's Eve street party for Bulawayo

41 mins ago | 41 Views

Zimbabwe farmers call for cloud seeding

42 mins ago | 25 Views

Greedy Zimbabwean MPs demand increase in allowances

43 mins ago | 30 Views

US based Zimbabwean spent US $5K personal money to put home country on Google Street View

2 hrs ago | 760 Views

Zimbabwe's economic recovery plan (Zim Plan)

3 hrs ago | 525 Views

US agency warns of imminent drought in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 756 Views

More pain for Zimbabweans as kombis hike fares

3 hrs ago | 1730 Views

Chamisa so obsessed with power

3 hrs ago | 1346 Views

Mugabe mired in Tongogara's death

3 hrs ago | 1241 Views

Hyenas wreak havoc in Tsholotsho

3 hrs ago | 428 Views

Sober people must handle the Doctors' impasse

5 hrs ago | 911 Views

WATCH: Chiwenga fidgets during press conference

5 hrs ago | 3384 Views

Botswana firm eyes Zim diamond cutting

6 hrs ago | 368 Views

FC Platinum await Champions League draw

6 hrs ago | 324 Views

Boxing Day road accidents toll drops to 9

6 hrs ago | 223 Views

Government not dispensing expired drugs, says Mangwana

6 hrs ago | 756 Views

Ex-minister's daughter on the police wanted list

11 hrs ago | 5596 Views

Khupe, Mnangagwa for Tsvangirai memorial

11 hrs ago | 4190 Views

Chiwenga happy with supply of medicines across Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 960 Views

Chiwenga heads for Bulawayo

11 hrs ago | 3260 Views

Zimbabwean doctors killed over a thousand people in one month of December?

12 hrs ago | 3593 Views

Common mistakes in hiring an immigration lawyer you need to avoid

12 hrs ago | 1050 Views

'Mnangagwa is #failure itself' said Biti - true, but so are you, hence why all must step down now

12 hrs ago | 2922 Views

Zimbabwean businessman sues SA investor

12 hrs ago | 615 Views

Olinda Marowa opens up on hubby's death

12 hrs ago | 1982 Views

ZCTU threatens national shutdown

13 hrs ago | 1780 Views

'Mugabe seized my book on Tongogara's death'

13 hrs ago | 2655 Views

Zimbabwe farmers call for cloud seeding

13 hrs ago | 907 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days